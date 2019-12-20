This years Lee Trevino Trophy at the Sun Bowl Marathon All-America Classic went to Ludvig Aberg, a native of Eslov, Sweden.
An amateur player out of Texas Tech, Aberg marked a three-day total of 13-under-par, 200 on the par 71, 6, 889 yard El Paso Country Club Course ending on Nov. 26.
Aberg won the prestigious event by four strokes after posting rounds of 62-66-72. He cupped three birdies and finished 1-over-par to hold on to the lead.
“Everyone here (in El Paso) was great and it definitely helped me stay loose during the tournament,” Aberg said.
Matthias Schmid, a native of Maxhvette, Germany, finished second with a 9-under-par 204 (68-68-68). Schmid, who plays as an amateur at Louisville, made his second appearance in the tournament and improved his play in El Paso as he finished fifth in 2018 with a three-round score of 204.
Aberg holed birdies on No. 2 and No. 3 as he held off the rest of the field to become the winner.
Mason Overstreet, who plays amateurly for Arkansas, finished in a tie for third with Zan Luka Stirn, an amateur who plays for Arkansas State.
They both finished at 8-under-par 205. In his third and final appearance at the Sun Bowl tournament, Overstreet had rounds of 67-69-69, while Luka Stirn tallied rounds of 69-63-73.
UTEP’s own Oskar Ambrosius, a native of Viborg, Denmark, finished in a tie for 19th with four other players with a 1-under-par 212.
He fired off rounds of 67-72-73. Ambrosius is the first UTEP golfer since Chris Baryla in 2003 to compete in the annual tournament.
This was the largest field in the 45 years of this tournament’s history.