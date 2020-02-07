The annual Valentine’s Day holiday uptake in chocolate consumption may stem from its history as an aphrodisiac.
The Mayan and Aztec “mints” in Mexico, Central and South America were the source of the cacao bean, whose botanical name, theobroma cacao, translated as “elixir or food of the gods.”
Historically, the Mayans were believed to use cacao beans to pay for prostitutes; and legend has it the Aztec ruler Montezuma consumed a vast amount of cocoa elixir before heading off to his harem.
Chemically, chocolate contains tryptophan found in serotonin, which is linked to sexual arousal; as well as phenylethylamine, a stimulant released in the brain when people fall in love.
Cacao, chocolate’s source, is packed with antioxidants; numerous scientific papers extol the medicinal/antidepressant and perhaps even antidementia virtues of dark chocolate.
And there’s more: dark chocolate is rich in minerals: iron, magnesium and zinc.
But more than anything, chocolate is a smooth, tasty treat we can’t resist.
Try these easy home made goodies sure to give you brownie points from your Valentine.
(A note about chocolate bar percentages: 70% or higher is my dark chocolate of choice for baking, cooking and eating. The percentage refers to content of cacao/cocoa solids. Dark chocolate has little or no milk, little sugar, no additives/added flavor or preservatives and is not “Dutched” – processed with alkali. Read labels and avoid chocolate that lists sugar as the first ingredient.)
___
Ruth Taber is a member of the International Association of Culinary Professionals.