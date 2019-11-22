At least six El Paso Locomotive FC players from the inaugural season are returning next year.
Those returning to fulfill their two-year contracts include: Richie Ryan, Logan Ketterer, Bryam Rebellon, Omar Salgado, Javier “Yuma” Carazo and Alexy Bosetti. They’ll be the first players signed to the 2020 Locomotive roster, pending league and federation approval, officials said.
A borderland native, Salgado was the first player signed to the Locomotive roster. He appeared in all 38 matches – the most of any player on the squad – and scored three goals during the team’s inaugural season. He had seven assists, the most of the season.
Announcements on whether other players, including borderland natives Louis “Chapa” Herrera and Guillermo “Memo” Diaz, will return for the next season had not been made as of Nov. 21.
Locomotive forward Jerome Kiesewetter has signed with Inter Miami FC, the David Beckham-owned Major League Soccer club set to play its first season in 2020.
“This is another example of how El Paso Locomotive has truly arrived within the global soccer landscape and Jerome’s success, and the success we had on the field in 2019, only motivates us to strive for more in 2020,” head coach Mark Lowry said in a statement.
The Germany-born Kiesewetter joined El Paso in early April from Bundesliga club Fortuna Düsseldorf.
Edson Partida, who was on loan to the Locomotive, will be returning to Toluca. His loan agreement extended only through the 2019 regular season.
The club advanced to the Western Conference Finals after finishing sixth in the regular season. A schedule for the 2020 season has not yet been released.
Season membership tickets for 2020 are now available for $180-$510 or $544-$816 for premium clubs at 915-235-GOAL or eplocomotivefc.com/ticket.