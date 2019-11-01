El Paso Locomotive FC are set to host the next round of the USL Championship Playoffs this weekend after pulling out all the stops in a 3-2 victory over the No. 3 seeded Fresno FC on Oct. 26.
El Paso was to face off against Sacramento Republic for the Western Conference Semi-Final at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at Southwest University Park.
This mark’s the team’s inaugural year, joining 35 other teams in the United Soccer League, and is the only expansion team in the postseason.
“That one was for you El Paso,” head coach Mark Lowry said after the Oct. 26 match. “We are so grateful for all of you supporting us every day.”
Home playoff match ✅— ✖️El Paso Locomotive FC (@eplocomotivefc) October 30, 2019
The power of a Locomotive ✅
The buzz and energy at Southwest University Park ✅
Get your tickets now and be a part of history with us 🎟 https://t.co/W4MP3gVAzz pic.twitter.com/UyAZiAoz3x
The USL Championship Playoffs is a single-elimination format featuring the top 10 teams from both conferences. The next game is the Western Conference Final on Nov. 9, with the USL Championship Final to be determined.
Tickets for the Nov. 2 match are available at https://www.eplocomotivefc.com/ or 915-235-GOAL. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. The first 2,500 fans will receive a Locos rally towel.
Press conference before Saturday’s Home Playoff Match 💙🚂💛 https://t.co/m4KoVF9QOk— ✖️El Paso Locomotive FC (@eplocomotivefc) October 30, 2019