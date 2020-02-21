The El Paso Locomotive FC lost to New Mexico United in their last home preseason match of the year Feb. 15.
New Mexico United took the match, 1-4, at the Locomotive Training Complex on the Westside.
“The weather was beautiful and it was a good game of football. We saw some good things from both teams. I thought that both teams played very well and it was a pretty even game with three silly giveaway goals,” head coach Mark Lowry said.
The Locomotive kick off their second year with a home opener at Southwest University Park Saturday, March 14.
ESPN Radio and Brass Monkey sports bar, 3233 N. Mesa, present the Locomotive Coach’s Show at 6 p.m. Tuesdays, hosted by El Paso Inc. sports columnist Steve Kaplowitz.
Information: 915-235-GOAL; eplocomotive.com