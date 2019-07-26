All great artists must start somewhere.
The Plaza Classic Film Festival provides aspiring El Paso filmmakers an opportunity with its Local Flavor short film showcase.
This year, 35 shorts were submitted, with 13 selected to be shown Aug. 3 and Aug. 10 in the Plaza Philanthropy Theater. Question-and-answer sessions with the filmmakers will be held at the end of each screening.
Returning from last year as curators and hosts are noted filmmakers Lucky McKee and Zach Passero, both of whom live in and work out of El Paso.
McKee’s 2002 horror film “May” has earned the praise of respected critics such as Red Letter Media’s Jay Bauman and Roger Ebert, who gave it a perfect four-star rating.
Passero served as an editor on 2018’s “The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then The Bigfoot,” starring Sam Elliot, which had its American premiere at the 2018 Plaza Classic Film Festival.
El Paso Inc. chatted with McKee and Passero about the Local Flavor selections, advice to aspiring filmmakers and geeking out about movies in general.
Q: I’ve been bitten by the cinema bug, and I want to make a movie. What advice do you give me?
McKee: Grab a camera, grab some friends and start shooting.
Passero: Yeah, get your friends together, get a camera or your phone, whatever is accessible, and just start. There’s this idea that ‘I need all this money’ or ‘I need a certain camera,’ and you will need those things at some point.
But in order to learn start telling cinematic stories, the tools are within your reach.
Q: Of the 13 films being screened this year, are there any in particular that you’re looking forward to revisiting or would recommend to our readers?
McKee: I don’t think I want to single any out at the moment, because the audience is going to vote for their favorites. But I’ll say that I was really impressed by the entire selection of shorts that we picked this year. (They’ve) been absolutely stellar.
Passero: There’s such a diverse variety of voices, genres, and visions at play, I’m excited to see how they each wash over the audience.
Each of the shorts we chose have a distinct cinematic language and are indicative of a growing film scene in El Paso.
McKee: I will say, though that screening your film in front of an audience is crucial to learning about the filmmaking process, because not only do you gauge your audience, but you can directly observe how certain cinematic elements go over in front of a crowd.
Q: If you were stranded on a desert island and could only take five films to watch, which would you take?
McKee: Gosh, that’s tough. One, “The Dark Crystal.” Two, “Sling Blade.” Three, Tobe Hooper’s original 1974 “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” Martin Scorsese’s “Cape Fear,” and probably, five, “The Piano.” But that means I can only take one Scorsese movie (laughs).
Passero: One, Todd Browning’s “Freaks.” Two, “Dazed and Confused.” Three, “Easy Rider.” Four, “The Dark Crystal,” and five, “The Empire Strikes Back.”