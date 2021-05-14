Registration for summer courses and lectures at UTEP’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute is now open.
The institute, open to anyone age 50 and older, offers an array of courses and lectures to a community of older learners to share knowledge, inspire new thinking and forge friendships, officials said in a news release. There are no tests or grades involved.
This summer’s line up runs from fun and familiar to a new live lecture series that promotes current events, unique museums and local authors.
Each series will involve guest speakers who’ll give presentations or take attendees on virtual tours of places such as the Spam Museum in Austin, Minnesota, and the War Eagles Museum in Santa Teresa, New Mexico.
The courses will allow students to virtually travel along the Alsatian Wine Route in France, delve into 19th century French Impressionism and experience the beginnings of abstract art in the 20th century.
Special guests from the Smithsonian Institution will talk about the museum’s ongoing exhibit on Chicano Graphics.
Registration for courses runs through May 28, with classes starting June 7. The catalog is now available online.
Annual membership is $30 per person or $50 for two people from the same household, valid through August. Registration for the six-week summer session is $35.
Officials said the program will offer technical support to those who need it to attend the virtual sessions via Zoom.
Information: 915-747-6280 or utep.edu/olli.
