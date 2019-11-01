Let’s talk work attire.
Shopping the right looks for your days at the office can often be a tedious task. Looking both polished and professional while feeling comfortable and stylish can be a challenge.
That’s why designers like Joseph Ribkoff have incorporated some of this season’s best trends that are not just work-appropriate but also cute enough to linger in for those after-hour plans.
The working woman of El Paso typically has a packed schedule and is always on-the-go, which means she is in need of a good transitional piece.
A figure-flattering midi-dress is an office icon as it is suitable enough to wear on its own but can be styled down with a leather jacket for any post-work activities. Ribkoff’s leopard midi, for example, features a ruched waist that gives you that most desired hourglass appearance.
Finding shirts and blouses with a proper neckline is crucial when it comes to choosing attire that means business.
Higher necklines have always been a safe bet when it comes to top shopping and this season, high-necks stay very much on-trend. A mid-sleeve high-neck coat variation is both chic and sophisticated enough for the office, and this fall’s printed versions will keep this look true to your personal style.
While the drop in temperature often signals us to layer up, it also allows us to break out our favorite fur pieces.
Invest in this coveted classic because nothing is more elegant and timeless in fashion than fur. (Real or faux, whichever you prefer.)
Fall in love with a fur-lined cardigan that keeps you looking put-together for work but casual enough for your weekend wear.
Ella Blu Boutique specializes in contemporary and designer fashion, including gowns, accessories and daywear. Find them at ellabluboutique.com. Their fashion tips appear in the B Section every month and online at elpasoinc.com.