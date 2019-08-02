Life coach Silvia Villaseñor considers herself an “old soul” who believes girls should be taught to be ladylike and boys to be gentlemen.
“Nowadays, unfortunately, a lot of kids don’t know how to sit properly, to eat at a table properly, to speak to an adult respectfully,” she said. “They don’t often realize how important it is to have good manners, etiquette and strong social skills.”
That is why she started an etiquette program that offers group and individual lessons in everything from proper table etiquette to displaying positive body language.
The Summer Etiquette Program, now in its second year, invites area youth to learn about etiquette, manners and other social skills in a series of workshops at the convention center on Aug. 9.
“It’s not all about being formal, but about following a certain code of behavior that’s respectful,” Villaseñor said.
Villaseñor said being a life coach is about helping people discover their potential and reach their goals by seeing their challenges from a different perspective and offering a plan of action.