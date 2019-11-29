Khalid took home some hardware at the 2019 American Music Awards. The El Paso singer won three AMAs: Favorite Male Artist Pop/Rock, Favorite Album Soul/R&B for “Free Spirit,” and Favorite Song Soul/R&B for “Talk.”
“Thank you so much!! Thank you AMAs and thank you for all the constant love you give me. I love y’all,” Khalid tweeted after the win.
He was also nominated for Best Male Artist R&B/Soul, an award that went to Bruno Mars.
The AMAs were broadcast live on ABC from Los Angeles on Nov. 24.
The 21-year-old has also been nominated for a Grammy in the Record of the Year category for “Talk,” his sixth nomination.
The 2020 Grammys will hand out awards live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Jan. 26.
Khalid has won an American Music Award for Favorite Male Artist and a Billboard Music Award for Top New Artist, both in 2018, and an MTV Video Music Award for Best New Artist in 2017. He was named among the 100 Most Influential People of 2019 by Time magazine.