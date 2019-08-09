Khalid will put on a concert in El Paso in September to benefit the families impacted by the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting.
In an Aug. 5 tweet, Khalid said that he’d been thinking of ways to support El Paso.
“Over the past few days, my mind and heart have been heavy,” he said on Twitter.
“Hearing/seeing an act of terrorism happen so close to home, my family, and my friends has been unbelievable and shocking. Singing ‘915’ and ‘city of El Paso’ on tour every night feels indescribable.”
“A Night for Suncity” is set for Sept. 1 at the Don Haskins Center, according to the Great Khalid Foundation.
“Suncity” is the title of Khalid’s latest album, released in October by RCA Records. The song by the same name includes the lyrics, partly in Spanish, that say “take me to the city of the sun,” and end with “I send you a lot of, a lot of hugs, and hope to see you very soon.”
Khalid and his family recently created the Great Khalid Foundation, a nonprofit organization that will help borderland children in an array of areas.
More than 20 people were shot and killed at the mass shooting in East Central El Paso on Aug. 3, and another two dozen were injured.
The shooting is being investigated as an act of domestic terrorism.
Countless celebrities, elected officials and public figures have sent messages – and donations – in support of the El Paso community since the mass shooting.