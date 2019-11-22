Khalid has been nominated for a 2020 Grammy for his record, “Talk.”
The 21-year-old El Paso R&B singer was nominated for Record of the Year for the production, released in April and produced by the popular British electronic duo Disclosure.
Other nominees in the category include “Hey, Ma,” by Bon Iver; “Bad Guy,” by Billie Eilish; “7 Rings,” by Ariana Grande; “Hard Place,” by H.E.R.; “Old Town Road,” by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus; “Truth Hurts,” by Lizzo; and “Sunflower,” by Post Malone and Swae Lee.
This is Khalid’s sixth Grammy nomination: In 2018, he received five nods for Best New Artist; Best Music Video and Song for “1-800-273-8255,” a collaboration with rapper Logic and Alessia Cara; Best R&B Song for “Location;” and Best Urban Contemporary Album for “American Teen.”
The 2020 Grammys will hand out awards live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Jan. 26.
Khalid is also vying for four 2019 American Music Awards – Favorite Album Soul/R&B for “Free Spirit;” Favorite Male Artist Pop/Rock, Favorite Male Artist Soul/R&B and Favorite Song Soul/R&B for the hit single
“Talk.”
The AMAs will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 24, on ABC.