The Junior League of El Paso has launched its first mobile app, MyFeels, which offers teens mental health resources.
The app boasts interactive features that guide users through a variety of emotional stability style science-based quizzes aimed to help teenagers struggling with feelings of anxiety, body image issues, panic depression and more.
“The app has launched at such a vital time, many teens faced isolation when schools and activities shut down due to the pandemic and their mental health has suffered and this app puts valuable resources and knowledge right on their phone just a tap away,” project chair Victoria Enriquez said in a statement.
The quizzes are creative in nature and playful in design, developed by Hello Amigo, a local creative communications agency and the JLEP committee. The content of the app was put together by Deanna Oberle, a Junior League committee member, who is a clinical psychologist.
The app also provides an emergency button feature that automatically dials the Suicide Hotline as well as mood-boosting quotes and inspirational messages; mental health resources; and statistics on mental health and wellness and teens.
It is not meant to diagnose medical conditions, treatments or cures, officials said.
Available for iOS and Android platforms, the app had a successful beta test with more than, 1,000 users, Junior League officials said in a news release.
Information: jlep.org
