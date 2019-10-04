What better way to spend Valentine’s Day than with an evening of pee-in-your-pants laughter?
Comedian Jo Koy will bring his “Just Kidding World Tour” to the Abraham Chavez Theatre in Downtown El Paso on Feb. 14. Tickets for the show were to go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4. This will mark the comedian’s third stop in El Paso.
Jo Koy’s comedy, including his special, “Comin’ in Hot” now streaming on Netflix, pulls inspiration from his family, especially his mother and son. The comedian of Filipino descent draws on his background for much of his material, including imitating his mother’s pronunciation of his name as “Jo-sep.”
Jo Koy, whose real name is Joseph Glenn Herber, reached No. 1 on the Billboard Charts for his stand-up comedy album, “Live From Seattle,” earlier this year. He can also be heard on his weekly podcast, “The Koy Pond with Jo Koy,” by Starburns Audio.
Tickets are also on sale for comedian Cristela Alonzo, who’ll bring “My Affordable Care Act” tour to the Philanthropy Theatre for two shows on Dec. 6. The comedian, actress and procucer will also sign copies of her memoir, “Music to My Years,” which is to be released on Oct. 8.
Tickets for Jo Koy and Alonzo start at $40, plus taxes and fees, and are available at the Plaza Theatre Box Office or ticketmaster.com.