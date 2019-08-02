El Paso Inc. photographer Jorge Salgado captured this image during a recent El Paso Chihuahuas game at Southwest University Park.
Lightning puts outdoor sporting events on hold because of the danger it poses. Being struck by lightning can result in cardiac arrest, and about 10 percent of people who are struck by lightning are killed, the National Weather Service reports.
But its beauty is undeniable, especially against the Downtown El Paso sky.
“It displayed the beauty of the stadium and the beauty of El Paso,” Salgado said. “El Paso has beautiful weather, beautiful sunsets and skies, and the rainfall and lightning added to that.”
Salgado saw summer clouds forming over the stadium, so he hustled across the ballpark to the WestStar Bank Club behind home plate and wedged his camera between the rails to use as a tripod and got his shot.
The photograph was used in the MiLB Triple-A Best of the Ballparks contest, where fans vote online for their favorite ballpark. The Las Vegas Ballpark, the new home of the Las Vegas Aviators, narrowly defeated Southwest University Park in the annual Ballpark Digest contest.
“It’s very uncommon to see that and lined up so perfectly,” said Salgado, who also serves as a staff photographer for the Chihuahuas.
Lightning is more likely to occur during the monsoon season, which runs from mid-June to Sept. 30 – giving us plenty more opportunities to see the electric sparks across the borderland.