The United States invaded Mexico with military forces during the Mexican-American War of the 1840s.
Years later, religious interventions in northern Mexico, sometimes called “soft” invasions, shaped the country’s future, as religious forces from the U.S. and Canada struggled for the soul of Mexico.
On the Saturday, Nov. 23 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show” with Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, we talk with author Philip Stover, who’s written two books, “The Search for the Soul of Mexico: Religion and Revolution,” and now in print, “The Search for the Soul of Mexico: The Anglo Quest for Naboth’s Vineyard.”
He and Cindy Medina will discuss how the intersection of religion and revolution shaped the future of Mexico, the Mexican Revolution, and how external forces sought to bring changes to Mexican society and culture.
