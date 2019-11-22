Cuisine from around the world was served up as part of the International Cultural Festival at UTEP Nov. 19.
The weeklong festival kicked off with an International Food Fair at the Union Building East where the university community was invited to taste dishes from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Mexico, France, Nepal and more.
The dishes were prepared by members of various UTEP student organizations.
The festival was part of International Education Week Nov. 18-22, and included a faculty showcase, cultural performances and an array of presentations.