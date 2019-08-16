When it comes to giving, El Paso has never been stronger.
Nearly $5 million was raised within a week of the Aug. 3 mass shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart where 22 people were killed and dozens more injured. That was raised through the El Paso Community Foundation and the Paso Del Norte Foundation, which set up victims’ relief funds.
Much of the money came from big corporations, but numerous donations came from community fundraisers where people of similar interests united for a common cause: to give to those most hurt by the tragedy.
Among the fundraisers were charity soccer matches, art auctions, concerts, bake sales and the sale of #ElPasoStrong T-shirts.
The Chuco Strong Art Show at the ArtSpace Lofts Gallery, for example, raised more than $40,000; while the El Paso Legends Charity Soccer Game at the Socorro Student Activities Complex raised more than $16,000. Both were held Sunday, Aug. 11.
And the giving continues.
Khalid’s charity concert at the Don Haskins Center for Sept. 1 sold out within hours of tickets going on sale Aug. 14.
If you’re not among the lucky ticket holders, you can still donate and take home some Khalid memorabilia – a T-shirt featuring an image of the singer and the words “Forever From the City of the 915.” The $30 shirt can be ordered at shop.khalidofficial.com.
El Paso native and celebrity chef Aarón Sánchez is hosting a fundraiser, #ChucoStrong with Aarón Sánchez, on Aug. 24 in partnership with the El Paso Community Foundation. The event will include a meal with New Orleans and Latin inspired menus and margaritas with the popular Cazadores Tequila.
“Come support something dear to me and my hometown,” Sánchez said on social media.