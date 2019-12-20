Airport Visitor Information Center

El Paso International Airport

6701 Convair

915-534-0658

visitelpaso.com

Union Depot Visitor Information Center

400 W. San Antonio In Downtown 915-534-0661; visitelpaso.com

 

The center houses the Old Locomotive Number One, a legendary and thoroughly restored steam locomotive dating back to the early era of American railroads before the Civil War. Exhibits depicting its history and restoration are also featured.

Area Codes

El Paso: 915

Southern New Mexico: 575

Ciudad Juárez: 011-52-656 

(plus seven-digit phone number)

Emergency

911

Destination El Paso

Visitor Information Center

915-534-0600

Sun Bowl Association

915-533-4416 or 800-915-BOWL

El Paso Inc.

915-534-4422 X 140

Fort Bliss Info

915-568-2121

El Paso Chamber Of Commerce

915-534-0500

El Paso Hispanic Chamber Of Commerce

915-566-4066

Mexican Consulate

915-533-4082

El Paso Police Non-Emergency

915-832-4400

Ticketmaster

800-745-3000; ticketmaster.com

UTEP Ticket Center

915-747-5234

 

El Paso Airport Operations

915-212-0330

Greyhound Bus Terminal

(800) 231-2222

Bus / Streetcar (Sun Metro)

915-212-3333

Border Taxi Cab

915-533-4245

Checker Taxi Cab Co.

915-532-2626

Yellow Cab Co.

915-532-9999

United Independent Cab Co.

915-590-TAXI

Sun City Cab

915-544-2211

Amtrak Passenger Station

915-545-2247

El Paso City Services

Dial 311

Las Cruces, N.M.

Convention & Visitors Bureau

575-541-2444

