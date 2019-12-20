Airport Visitor Information Center
El Paso International Airport
6701 Convair
915-534-0658
Union Depot Visitor Information Center
400 W. San Antonio In Downtown 915-534-0661; visitelpaso.com
The center houses the Old Locomotive Number One, a legendary and thoroughly restored steam locomotive dating back to the early era of American railroads before the Civil War. Exhibits depicting its history and restoration are also featured.
Area Codes
El Paso: 915
Southern New Mexico: 575
Ciudad Juárez: 011-52-656
(plus seven-digit phone number)
Emergency
911
Destination El Paso
Visitor Information Center
915-534-0600
Sun Bowl Association
915-533-4416 or 800-915-BOWL
El Paso Inc.
915-534-4422 X 140
Fort Bliss Info
915-568-2121
El Paso Chamber Of Commerce
915-534-0500
El Paso Hispanic Chamber Of Commerce
915-566-4066
Mexican Consulate
915-533-4082
El Paso Police Non-Emergency
915-832-4400
Ticketmaster
800-745-3000; ticketmaster.com
UTEP Ticket Center
915-747-5234
El Paso Airport Operations
915-212-0330
Greyhound Bus Terminal
(800) 231-2222
Bus / Streetcar (Sun Metro)
915-212-3333
Border Taxi Cab
915-533-4245
Checker Taxi Cab Co.
915-532-2626
Yellow Cab Co.
915-532-9999
United Independent Cab Co.
915-590-TAXI
Sun City Cab
915-544-2211
Amtrak Passenger Station
915-545-2247
El Paso City Services
Dial 311
Las Cruces, N.M.
Convention & Visitors Bureau
575-541-2444