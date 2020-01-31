Created to honor local El Pasoans like renowned artist Tom Lea, the annual “I Love El Paso” event seeks to inspire young leaders to move the city forward.
This year’s event, slated for Feb. 6 at the El Paso Museum of Art, will feature lifelong El Paso entrepreneurs Rick and Ginger Francis.
Rick Francis’ family history extends back three generations, while the military drew Ginger Francis’ family to El Paso.
Rick Francis serves as chairman and CEO of WestStar Bank and was formerlly on the Board of Regents for the Texas Tech University System, where he was chairman for two non-consecutive terms.
Ginger Francis has served as chairman of the board for the El Paso Museum of Art during construction and renovation of the Downtown complex. The lobby of the Gayle Greve Hunt School of Nursing is named in memory of their son, Tyler.
The couple will “share their stories, wisdom and experiences with a young and engaged crowd who wish to follow in their footsteps,” according to the Tom Lea Institute.
“When El Paso citizens look back one hundred years from now to the actions that carried their city forward in the early 21st century, Rick and Ginger Francis will be among the giants they’ll discover,” officials said in a news release.
Hosted by the Tom Lea Institute, the event is co-sponsored by United Way Young Leaders Society, Progress 321 and El Paso Museum of Art.
The event will include hors d’oeuvres, beer tasting provided by DeadBeach Brewery and wine tasting provided by Wine Attitude.
The free event had limited capacity, but all seats have been reserved, event organizers said.