WinterFest has officially kicked off in the Sun City, welcoming a slew of winter holiday events. Aside from the Oscar Leeser’s Hyundai of El Paso Sun Bowl parade on Thursday, Nov. 28, here’s a glance at other holiday events across the borderland.

Now through Jan. 5

El Paso WinterFest

Lights, ice skating, holiday movies, train rides, streetcar events, shopping, food trucks, music and more at San Jacinto Plaza, Civic Center Plaza and Arts Festival Plaza through Jan. 5 

Ice skating: 4-9 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 4-11 p.m. Thursday – Friday; Noon-11 p.m. Saturday; Noon-9 p.m. Sunday; special holiday hours; $5-$8, military discounts Monday

Friday, Nov. 29

Fred Loya Light Show

12001 Paseo de Oro

Interactive light show with music

6, 7 & 8 p.m. Friday-Sunday thru Dec. 25

Info: @elpasochristmaslights on Facebook

 

Saturday, Nov. 30

Ascarate Lights on the Lake

Ascarate Park, 6900 Delta Drive

4-11 p.m.

5th annual event, holiday lights, jingle bell jog, music, food trucks

Info: @ascaratepark on Facebook

 

Motown’s Jingle Jam

El Paso County Coliseum

4100 E. Paisano

Temptations, Four Tops, 

Lenny Williams perform

8 p.m.

$35-$150

ticketmaster.com

 

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

UTEP Don Haskins Center

151 Glory Road

7:30 p.m.

$48.25-$72.75

ticketmaster.com

 

Friday, Dec. 6

Socorro WinterFest

Rio Vista Community Center

901 N. Rio Vista

6-10 p.m. 

Parade, live entertainment, tree lighting 

Info: 915-860-8615; City of Socorro, Texas on Facebook 

 

Saturday, Dec. 7

Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker

1 Civic Center Plaza

1 p.m.

$29-$99

ticketmaster.com

 

Saturday, Dec. 14

La Fe Luminarias

Scenic Drive

off Rim Road / Richmond Drive

6-10 p.m.

More than 4000 luminarias

Info: Centro de Salud Familiar La Fe on Facebook

 

A Drag Queen Christmas

Abraham Chavez Theatre

1 Civic Center Plaza

8 p.m.

Holiday performances by contestants from reality TV show on VH1

$38-$54.25

ticketmaster.com

 

Sunday, Dec. 15

II Divo: A Holiday Song Celebration

Plaza Theatre

125 Pioneer Plaza

7 p.m.

$49.40-$350

tickermaster.com

 

Monday, Dec. 16

Dave Koz & Friends Christmas Tour

Plaza Theatre

125 Pioneer Plaza

7 p.m.

$45-$78

ticketmaster.com

 

Thursday, Dec. 19

Twas the Night Before Christmas

Plaza Theatre

125 Pioneer Plaza

7 p.m.

The classic Christmas program live on stage

$25-$50

ticketmaster.com

 

Friday, Dec. 20

A Merry-achi Christmas

Plaza Theatre

125 Pioneer Plaza

Mariachi Sol de Mexico performs Mexican and American Christmas songs and carols

7:30 p.m.

$26.50-$62.50

ticketmaster.com

 

