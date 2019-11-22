WinterFest has officially kicked off in the Sun City, welcoming a slew of winter holiday events. Aside from the Oscar Leeser’s Hyundai of El Paso Sun Bowl parade on Thursday, Nov. 28, here’s a glance at other holiday events across the borderland.
For a full list of events, visit elpasoinc.com/calendar.
Now through Jan. 5
El Paso WinterFest
Lights, ice skating, holiday movies, train rides, streetcar events, shopping, food trucks, music and more at San Jacinto Plaza, Civic Center Plaza and Arts Festival Plaza through Jan. 5
Ice skating: 4-9 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 4-11 p.m. Thursday – Friday; Noon-11 p.m. Saturday; Noon-9 p.m. Sunday; special holiday hours; $5-$8, military discounts Monday
Info: epwinterfest.com
@elpasowinterfest on Facebook
@epwinterfest and @iam_elpaso on Instagram
@ElPasoTXGov on Twitter
Friday, Nov. 29
Fred Loya Light Show
12001 Paseo de Oro
Interactive light show with music
6, 7 & 8 p.m. Friday-Sunday thru Dec. 25
Info: @elpasochristmaslights on Facebook
Saturday, Nov. 30
Ascarate Lights on the Lake
Ascarate Park, 6900 Delta Drive
4-11 p.m.
5th annual event, holiday lights, jingle bell jog, music, food trucks
Info: @ascaratepark on Facebook
Motown’s Jingle Jam
El Paso County Coliseum
4100 E. Paisano
Temptations, Four Tops,
Lenny Williams perform
8 p.m.
$35-$150
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
UTEP Don Haskins Center
151 Glory Road
7:30 p.m.
$48.25-$72.75
Friday, Dec. 6
Socorro WinterFest
Rio Vista Community Center
901 N. Rio Vista
6-10 p.m.
Parade, live entertainment, tree lighting
Info: 915-860-8615; City of Socorro, Texas on Facebook
Saturday, Dec. 7
Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker
1 Civic Center Plaza
1 p.m.
$29-$99
Saturday, Dec. 14
La Fe Luminarias
Scenic Drive
off Rim Road / Richmond Drive
6-10 p.m.
More than 4000 luminarias
Info: Centro de Salud Familiar La Fe on Facebook
A Drag Queen Christmas
Abraham Chavez Theatre
1 Civic Center Plaza
8 p.m.
Holiday performances by contestants from reality TV show on VH1
$38-$54.25
Sunday, Dec. 15
II Divo: A Holiday Song Celebration
Plaza Theatre
125 Pioneer Plaza
7 p.m.
$49.40-$350
Monday, Dec. 16
Dave Koz & Friends Christmas Tour
Plaza Theatre
125 Pioneer Plaza
7 p.m.
$45-$78
Thursday, Dec. 19
Twas the Night Before Christmas
Plaza Theatre
125 Pioneer Plaza
7 p.m.
The classic Christmas program live on stage
$25-$50
Friday, Dec. 20
A Merry-achi Christmas
Plaza Theatre
125 Pioneer Plaza
Mariachi Sol de Mexico performs Mexican and American Christmas songs and carols
7:30 p.m.
$26.50-$62.50