Henry C. Trost, El Paso’s renowned architect, worked throughout the American Southwest. Up the road in Las Cruces, New Mexico, his firm is responsible for the designs of more than three dozen homes and buildings.
On the Saturday, Nov. 16 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show” with Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, the guest is Troy Ainsworth, now the historic preservation specialist for the city of Las Cruces.
He’ll bring us up-to-date on historic preservation in the area, and what’s happening with the old Las Cruces Country Club, which is a Trost & Trost design.
