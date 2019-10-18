Trick or treat! The time has finally come to celebrate fall with a slew of spooky, ghostly activities across the borderland.

From haunted houses to movies and trick-or-treating, there’s lots for people of all ages to do for Halloween, All Saints Eve, Día de los Muertos and more.

Here’s our guide for a scary good time in the region:

HAUNTED HOUSES

El Paso Sheriffs Office Haunted House

3850 Justice

Various hours to Oct. 31

How much: $8-$10; $1 off with canned food donation

Info: 915-342-2409; 915-247-1279

@EPSheriff on Facebook

 

KLAQ Carn-evil

1840 Lee Trevino (inside old Graham Central Station)

Various hours to Oct. 31

How much: $20

Info: 915-205-3336; hauntedhouseofterror.com

 

Nightmare on Seventh Street Haunted House

Armijo Library

620 E. Seventh

3:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 31

First 50 children receive a surprise

How much: Free admission

Info: 915-212-0369; El Paso Public Library on Facebook

 

Massacre on Marshall Road

1717 Marshall, Fort Bliss

6-10 p.m. daily to Oct. 30; 6 p.m. to midnight Oct. 31

How much: $5

Info: 915-588-8247; The Massacre on Marshall Road on Facebook 

 

HALLOWEEN ROUNDUP

Sunday, Oct. 20

 

Ramirez Pecan Farm

Pumpkin Patch and Painting

13709 North Loop, Clint

9 a.m.-5 p.m. 

Pumpkin painting and contests, family activities

How much: Free admission. Pumpkins and painting sets for sale.

Info: 915-851-2003; Ramirez Pecan Farm on Facebook.

 

Alamo Drafthouse 

250 E. Montecillo

Halloween movies, including “Maleficent” and “Zombieland: Double Tap” Oct. 20-23; “The Craft,” Oct. 22; “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” Oct. 26 and 29; and “The Exorcist,” Oct. 31

How much: $10 and up

Info: drafthouse.com

 

Operation Pumpkin

Coronado Country Club

1044 Broadmoor

5:30-8:30 p.m.

Pumpkin carvings by prominent physicians and surgeons will auction creations for Lee & Beulah Children’s Home

How much: $25

Info: 915-544-8777

 

Monday, Oct. 21

Flix Brewhouse 

6450 N. Desert

Halloween movies, including “The Lost Boys,” Oct. 21; “Ghost,” Oct. 22; “Shaun of the Dead,” Oct. 24; “Ghostbusters,” Oct. 29; and “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” Oct. 30.

How much: $5 and up

Info: flixbrewhouse.com

 

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Ceramic Masquerade Mask Paint Night

The Living Room El Paso

2310 N. Piedras

7-9 p.m.

How much: $35/person

Info: yaymaker.com

 

Wednesday, Oct. 23

 

Yelp’s Halloween Party

Savour Wines, 5222 Doniphan

6-8 p.m.

Food, wine tasting, costume contest, games

Info: yelp.com; Yelp El Paso on Facebook and Instagram

 

Friday, Oct. 25

Kaleidoscope Art Market Monster Bash

German Pub, 9530 Viscount

7-11 p.m.

Local art, vendors, live performances, food from German Pub & Tortas Mexico y Mas, trick-or-treating, cosplays, pumpkin carving contest

Info: Kaleidoscope Art Market on Facebook 

 

Murder Mystery Haunted House

Tea Spout, 3233 N. Mesa

7 to 10 p.m.

Info: 915-351-0009

 

Rio Vista Halloween Ghost Tour

901 Rio Vista

Ghost tour, haunted house

How much: $10-$15

Info: squareup.com

 

Saturday, Oct. 26

Nightmare Before Christmas Fair

Union Depot, 700 W. San Francisco

6-9 p.m.

Live auction, photo booth, hors d’oeuvres, drinks, DJ, costume contest. 

How much: $50

Info: 915-584-3511; Junior League of El Paso, Inc. on Facebook

 

Boo at the Zoo 

El Paso Zoo, 4001 E. Paisano

10 a.m.-5 p.m. (also on Oct. 27)

Halloween games, haunted house, trick or treating.

How much: $7.50-$12

Info: 915-212-0966; elpasozoo.org

 

Annual Cloudcroft Harvest Festival

Burro Avenue, Cloudcroft, NM

2 p.m.

Pumpkin roll contests, costume contest, trick or treating

Info: coolcloudcroft.com

 

2019 Fall Festival

North Loop Christian Academy

8617 North Loop

4-8 p.m.

Children are encouraged to dress in medieval costumes; face painting, books, candy, food trucks, vendors.

Info: North Loop Christian Academy on Facebook

 

Haunted Museum

Museum of Nature and Science

411 N. Downtown Mall, Las Cruces, N.M.

10 a.m.–noon

Explore science with slime, spiders and more. Costumes welcome.

Info: Las Cruces Museums on Facebook

 

Movie Night on the Lawn

Fountains of Farah, 8889 Gateway Blvd. West

7:30–9:30 p.m.

“Hocus Pocus,” food/drink vendors

How much: Free admission

Info: 915-225-3600; fountainsatfarah.com

 

New Mexico Pumpkin Festival 

Mesilla Valley Maze

3855 W. Picacho, Las Cruces, N.M.

11 a.m.–6 p.m. (also on Oct. 27)

Maze, goblin egg hunt, coloring contest, live music, balloon toss, hula hoop contest, great pumpkin drop, stick horse rodeo.

How much: $10–$12

Info: mesillavalleymaze.com

 

Night Market

Undisputed Craft House, 1881 Saul Kleinfeld

6–11 p.m.

Art show, trick or treating, vendors, food trucks; pet friendly

Info: El Paso Punk Rock Flea Market on Facebook

 

Sip and Paint

Flor de Barro Gallery, 6721 Westwind

6–9 p.m.

How much: $30; includes all materials, refreshments, wine

Guests will paint light-up calaveras (skulls)

Info: flordebarro.com

Spooktacular: A Children’s Carnival

El Paso County Coliseum, 4100 E. Paisano

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Children’s activities, costume contest, mascot challenge

How much: $4 to $5; military discounts

Info: ElPasoJWC on Facebook

 

Ysleta High School Halloween Ghost Walk

Ysleta High, 8600 Alameda

7– 9:30 p.m.

Two-hour walk through school

How much: $10–$15

Info: squareup.com

 

Zombie Walk

Main Street, Las Cruces, NM

Food trucks, live music, wearing costumes encouraged.

Info: downtownlascruces.org

 

Sunday, Oct. 27

 

Howl-o-Ween Costume Party

Upper Valley Artist & Farmers Market

7930 N. Mesa

11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Dog costume contest, dog trick or treating, pet adoptions

Info: Animal Rescue League of El Paso or Upper Valley Artist & Farmers Market on Facebook

 

Wednesday, Oct. 30 

 

Devil’s Night Ghost Tour

Concordia Cemetery, 3700 E. Yandell

9-11 p.m.

How much: $15

Info: squareup.com

 

Thursday, Oct. 31

KLAQ Halloween Parade

Eastwood (Album) Park, 3110 Parkwood

3 p.m.

Floats, high school bands, costumes, candy and more

Info: 915-880-4955; klaq.com

 

Arte de Muertos

Artspace El Paso Lofts

601 N. Oregon

6–10 p.m. (through Nov. 2)

First annual group invitational by Colectiva Frontera Obscura and Kalavera Culture Shop. Most art available for sale.

Info: 612-333-9012 

 

Boo & Brew

Sunland Park Mall, 750 Sunland Park 

5–9 p.m.

Trick or treating, children’s activities, craft beer, “Coco” movie showing

How much: $5-20

Info: sunlandparkmall.com 

 

 

Ghosts915 Halloween

110 E. San Antonio

7–10 p.m.

Trick or treating

Info: Ghosts915-Paso del Norte Paranormal Society on Facebook

 

Halloween on Union Plaza Block Party

Club Here I Love You, 115 S. Durango

7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Halloween block party with indoor and outdoor stage. Shapes & Spaces, Chris Lake, The Terror, Oona Dahl & DJ Three will perform. 

How much: $30 to $50

Info: Club Here I Love You on Facebook

 

Halloween Party

LQ New York, 4506 Montana

9 p.m.–2 a.m.

Costume contest, drink specials

Info: LQ New York on Facebook

 

Las Cruces Halloween Fest 2019

Plaza de Las Cruces, 100 N. Main

5 to 8 p.m.

Info: Hot 103 on Facebook

 

Guillermo Gomez-Pena

El Paso Museum of Art,  Arts Festival Plaza

6–7 p.m.

Día de los Muertos Presentation

Info: El Paso Museum of Art on Facebook 

 

Spooky Daze Halloween Maze and Party

Clardy Fox Library, 5515 Robert Alva

5:30–6:30 p.m.

Costume contest with cash prizes, trick or treating. Original costumes only, no store bought for contest.

Info: 915-212-0456

 

Trick or Treating 

Cielo Vista Mall, 8401 Gateway Blvd. West

4 to 6 p.m.

Candy while supplies last. Toy weapons not allowed. Masks only permitted for children 10 and under.

Info: 915-779-7071

simon.com/mall/cielo-vista-mall

 

Trunk or Treat

Scotsdale Baptist Church, 10015 Lockerbie

4:30– 6:30 p.m.

Games, tricking or treating

Info: ScotsdaleBaptist on Facebook

 

Halloween happiness

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department will hold Halloween celebrations at most of its recreation centers.

4-7 p.m.

Dress up, collect candy, play games

How much: Free admission

Info: 915-212-0092; elpasotexas.gov

0
0
0
0
0