Trick or treat! The time has finally come to celebrate fall with a slew of spooky, ghostly activities across the borderland.
From haunted houses to movies and trick-or-treating, there’s lots for people of all ages to do for Halloween, All Saints Eve, Día de los Muertos and more.
Here’s our guide for a scary good time in the region:
HAUNTED HOUSES
El Paso Sheriffs Office Haunted House
3850 Justice
Various hours to Oct. 31
How much: $8-$10; $1 off with canned food donation
Info: 915-342-2409; 915-247-1279
@EPSheriff on Facebook
KLAQ Carn-evil
1840 Lee Trevino (inside old Graham Central Station)
Various hours to Oct. 31
How much: $20
Info: 915-205-3336; hauntedhouseofterror.com
Nightmare on Seventh Street Haunted House
Armijo Library
620 E. Seventh
3:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 31
First 50 children receive a surprise
How much: Free admission
Info: 915-212-0369; El Paso Public Library on Facebook
Massacre on Marshall Road
1717 Marshall, Fort Bliss
6-10 p.m. daily to Oct. 30; 6 p.m. to midnight Oct. 31
How much: $5
Info: 915-588-8247; The Massacre on Marshall Road on Facebook
HALLOWEEN ROUNDUP
Sunday, Oct. 20
Ramirez Pecan Farm
Pumpkin Patch and Painting
13709 North Loop, Clint
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Pumpkin painting and contests, family activities
How much: Free admission. Pumpkins and painting sets for sale.
Info: 915-851-2003; Ramirez Pecan Farm on Facebook.
Alamo Drafthouse
250 E. Montecillo
Halloween movies, including “Maleficent” and “Zombieland: Double Tap” Oct. 20-23; “The Craft,” Oct. 22; “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” Oct. 26 and 29; and “The Exorcist,” Oct. 31
How much: $10 and up
Info: drafthouse.com
Operation Pumpkin
Coronado Country Club
1044 Broadmoor
5:30-8:30 p.m.
Pumpkin carvings by prominent physicians and surgeons will auction creations for Lee & Beulah Children’s Home
How much: $25
Info: 915-544-8777
Monday, Oct. 21
Flix Brewhouse
6450 N. Desert
Halloween movies, including “The Lost Boys,” Oct. 21; “Ghost,” Oct. 22; “Shaun of the Dead,” Oct. 24; “Ghostbusters,” Oct. 29; and “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” Oct. 30.
How much: $5 and up
Info: flixbrewhouse.com
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Ceramic Masquerade Mask Paint Night
The Living Room El Paso
2310 N. Piedras
7-9 p.m.
How much: $35/person
Info: yaymaker.com
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Yelp’s Halloween Party
Savour Wines, 5222 Doniphan
6-8 p.m.
Food, wine tasting, costume contest, games
Info: yelp.com; Yelp El Paso on Facebook and Instagram
Friday, Oct. 25
Kaleidoscope Art Market Monster Bash
German Pub, 9530 Viscount
7-11 p.m.
Local art, vendors, live performances, food from German Pub & Tortas Mexico y Mas, trick-or-treating, cosplays, pumpkin carving contest
Info: Kaleidoscope Art Market on Facebook
Murder Mystery Haunted House
Tea Spout, 3233 N. Mesa
7 to 10 p.m.
Info: 915-351-0009
Rio Vista Halloween Ghost Tour
901 Rio Vista
Ghost tour, haunted house
How much: $10-$15
Info: squareup.com
Saturday, Oct. 26
Nightmare Before Christmas Fair
Union Depot, 700 W. San Francisco
6-9 p.m.
Live auction, photo booth, hors d’oeuvres, drinks, DJ, costume contest.
How much: $50
Info: 915-584-3511; Junior League of El Paso, Inc. on Facebook
Boo at the Zoo
El Paso Zoo, 4001 E. Paisano
10 a.m.-5 p.m. (also on Oct. 27)
Halloween games, haunted house, trick or treating.
How much: $7.50-$12
Info: 915-212-0966; elpasozoo.org
Annual Cloudcroft Harvest Festival
Burro Avenue, Cloudcroft, NM
2 p.m.
Pumpkin roll contests, costume contest, trick or treating
Info: coolcloudcroft.com
2019 Fall Festival
North Loop Christian Academy
8617 North Loop
4-8 p.m.
Children are encouraged to dress in medieval costumes; face painting, books, candy, food trucks, vendors.
Info: North Loop Christian Academy on Facebook
Haunted Museum
Museum of Nature and Science
411 N. Downtown Mall, Las Cruces, N.M.
10 a.m.–noon
Explore science with slime, spiders and more. Costumes welcome.
Info: Las Cruces Museums on Facebook
Movie Night on the Lawn
Fountains of Farah, 8889 Gateway Blvd. West
7:30–9:30 p.m.
“Hocus Pocus,” food/drink vendors
How much: Free admission
Info: 915-225-3600; fountainsatfarah.com
New Mexico Pumpkin Festival
Mesilla Valley Maze
3855 W. Picacho, Las Cruces, N.M.
11 a.m.–6 p.m. (also on Oct. 27)
Maze, goblin egg hunt, coloring contest, live music, balloon toss, hula hoop contest, great pumpkin drop, stick horse rodeo.
How much: $10–$12
Info: mesillavalleymaze.com
Night Market
Undisputed Craft House, 1881 Saul Kleinfeld
6–11 p.m.
Art show, trick or treating, vendors, food trucks; pet friendly
Info: El Paso Punk Rock Flea Market on Facebook
Sip and Paint
Flor de Barro Gallery, 6721 Westwind
6–9 p.m.
How much: $30; includes all materials, refreshments, wine
Guests will paint light-up calaveras (skulls)
Info: flordebarro.com
Spooktacular: A Children’s Carnival
El Paso County Coliseum, 4100 E. Paisano
10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Children’s activities, costume contest, mascot challenge
How much: $4 to $5; military discounts
Info: ElPasoJWC on Facebook
Ysleta High School Halloween Ghost Walk
Ysleta High, 8600 Alameda
7– 9:30 p.m.
Two-hour walk through school
How much: $10–$15
Info: squareup.com
Zombie Walk
Main Street, Las Cruces, NM
Food trucks, live music, wearing costumes encouraged.
Info: downtownlascruces.org
Sunday, Oct. 27
Howl-o-Ween Costume Party
Upper Valley Artist & Farmers Market
7930 N. Mesa
11 a.m.–3 p.m.
Dog costume contest, dog trick or treating, pet adoptions
Info: Animal Rescue League of El Paso or Upper Valley Artist & Farmers Market on Facebook
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Devil’s Night Ghost Tour
Concordia Cemetery, 3700 E. Yandell
9-11 p.m.
How much: $15
Info: squareup.com
Thursday, Oct. 31
KLAQ Halloween Parade
Eastwood (Album) Park, 3110 Parkwood
3 p.m.
Floats, high school bands, costumes, candy and more
Info: 915-880-4955; klaq.com
Arte de Muertos
Artspace El Paso Lofts
601 N. Oregon
6–10 p.m. (through Nov. 2)
First annual group invitational by Colectiva Frontera Obscura and Kalavera Culture Shop. Most art available for sale.
Info: 612-333-9012
Boo & Brew
Sunland Park Mall, 750 Sunland Park
5–9 p.m.
Trick or treating, children’s activities, craft beer, “Coco” movie showing
How much: $5-20
Info: sunlandparkmall.com
Ghosts915 Halloween
110 E. San Antonio
7–10 p.m.
Trick or treating
Info: Ghosts915-Paso del Norte Paranormal Society on Facebook
Halloween on Union Plaza Block Party
Club Here I Love You, 115 S. Durango
7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Halloween block party with indoor and outdoor stage. Shapes & Spaces, Chris Lake, The Terror, Oona Dahl & DJ Three will perform.
How much: $30 to $50
Info: Club Here I Love You on Facebook
Halloween Party
LQ New York, 4506 Montana
9 p.m.–2 a.m.
Costume contest, drink specials
Info: LQ New York on Facebook
Las Cruces Halloween Fest 2019
Plaza de Las Cruces, 100 N. Main
5 to 8 p.m.
Info: Hot 103 on Facebook
Guillermo Gomez-Pena
El Paso Museum of Art, Arts Festival Plaza
6–7 p.m.
Día de los Muertos Presentation
Info: El Paso Museum of Art on Facebook
Spooky Daze Halloween Maze and Party
Clardy Fox Library, 5515 Robert Alva
5:30–6:30 p.m.
Costume contest with cash prizes, trick or treating. Original costumes only, no store bought for contest.
Info: 915-212-0456
Trick or Treating
Cielo Vista Mall, 8401 Gateway Blvd. West
4 to 6 p.m.
Candy while supplies last. Toy weapons not allowed. Masks only permitted for children 10 and under.
Info: 915-779-7071
simon.com/mall/cielo-vista-mall
Trunk or Treat
Scotsdale Baptist Church, 10015 Lockerbie
4:30– 6:30 p.m.
Games, tricking or treating
Info: ScotsdaleBaptist on Facebook
Halloween happiness
The city’s Parks and Recreation Department will hold Halloween celebrations at most of its recreation centers.
4-7 p.m.
Dress up, collect candy, play games
How much: Free admission
Info: 915-212-0092; elpasotexas.gov