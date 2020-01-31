It takes 8 seconds to qualify to be scored in a bull riding competition, but the adrenaline at the annual Tuff Hedeman Bull Riding event will run for hours.
The native El Pasoan and four-time World Champion bull rider brings his tour home on Saturday, Feb. 8.
The Casa Ford Tuff Hedeman Bull Riding event, presented by Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino, brings the best of the best in bull riding for a two-hour show. The Tailgate Down pre-party includes live music, food, beer, shopping and autograph opportunities, while a stick bull riding competition allows kids 6 and younger to show off their rodeo skills.
“Alright y’all, raise your hand if you’re excited for El Paso! In less than two weeks we’ll be bucking some bulls and watching some wild rides at the El Paso County Coliseum,” Hedeman said on Facebook on Jan. 30.
A Pro Rodeo Hall of Famer who also served as a CBS Sports analyst for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, Richard Neale “Tuff” Hedeman graduated from Coronado High School.
Hedeman, 56, rode his first calf at age 4 and started riding bulls at 13 years old and is now considered a legend in the world of bull riding.
“Nine times out of 10, when a guy gets bucked off, it’s because of a weak heart,” Hedeman once told the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame. “What I lack in talent, I’ll make up in effort.”