El Paso artist Hal Marcus has been collecting local art for the past 40 years – and a lot of it has been in his warehouse.
But the collector says it’s time for some pieces to find new homes.
Now through Oct. 25, the Hal Marcus Gallery is holding a warehouse sale featuring 100 pieces from 50 different artists, including Marcus himself, Manuel Acosta, Evelyn Ainsa, Tom Lea, Bill Rakocy, Margo Gandara, Robert Carlson, Yselt Fulton, Aileen Shannon, Lucille Williams and more.
“Some of the artwork is framed, some of if it not framed – and some of it is just frames,” the gallery states in a news release.