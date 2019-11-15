Eats, drinks, mimosas, cocktails and wine. Whichever your preference is for a delicious brunch, Grove Brunch Café is a new go-to eatery in the growing far Westside
Grove Brunch Café opened in September at the new Canyons at Cimarron shopping center, at Resler and Paseo del Norte drives.
Walking into Grove’s open, well-lit dining area, with booths, tables, a bar top and center counter, one can’t help but think: “Brunch vibes.” The natural lighting and vibrant colors make it feel like any time is good for a mimosa, a fluffy omelet or French toast topped with fruit, powdered sugar and whipped cream.
“Grove Brunch Café has a unique ambiance, and we like to combine that with unique menu items mixed with traditional brunch items,” managing partner Sung Song said. “That’s what kind of sets Grove apart. Aside from our service, our brunch menu is available from open to close, as are our lunch and dinner items.”
Some of those non-traditional items, at least for some American palettes, are Korean noodles and kimchi fried rice.
The Korean noodles are made of sweet potato – for you carb counters – and come with sautéed shitake mushrooms, sweet onions, organic carrots, micro-greens and toasted sesame seeds.
The kimchi-fried rice arrived fluffy and topped with bright and fresh sunny-side-up eggs. Add pork belly to make the fried rice a little more delectable. The noodles and fried rice are perfect for sharing.
Song said that when the menu was created, it was definitely a goal to use more fresh and healthy ingredients than you would usually see at your typical brunch buffet or diner.
Of course, you can’t have brunch in El Paso without chilaquiles. Grove sticks to tradition here, with your choice of red or green chile and queso fresco, crème fraiche, cilantro, red onions and two eggs.
You should also try the smoked salmon tartine and jicama pork belly tacos, Song said.
Did someone say mimosas?
The Sunrise Mimosa is a fusion of two fairly basic cocktails – a tequila sunrise and your run of the mill OJ and champagne mimosa. Made with premium tequila, prosecco, fresh-squeezed orange juice and muddled cherry, the Sunrise Mimosa is anything but basic.
Finish off with a fresh espresso from Grove’s coffee bar and bite of matcha cheesecake.
While it’s a family-friendly environment, it also feels young and fresh, without relying on loud music or a DJ like some spots that are too loud for you to enjoy your meal and conversation.