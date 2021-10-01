Get ready to two-step the night away at the Way Out West country music festival this weekend with headliner Cody Johnson.
The fifth annual Way Out West Music Fest is set for 5:30 p.m. Saturday Oct. 2 at Southwest University Park at 1 Ballpark Plaza in Downtown.
Special guests Randall King, the Powell Brothers and Graycie York will fill up the night. York opens the night at 5:30 p.m., followed by the Powell Brothers at 6:30 p.m. and Randall King at 7:45 p.m. Johnson takes the stage at about 9:15 p.m.
The festival will feature a chili challenge, the Quest for the Best Margarita Contest, an outdoor dance floor, retail vendors, food vendors, and more.
Tickets are $35 for general admission and $50 for the partly zone floor area. The ballpark doesn’t accept cash and only clear bags are allowed.
The after party will be held at the Eastside country music night club Whiskey Dicks, 1580 George Dieter.
Since 2016, Way Out West Fest has featured artists such as Midland, Jake Owen, Lee Brice, Clay Walker, Parmalee, Brandy Clark, Frank Ray, The Powell Brothers, Brooke Eden, Travis Denning, The Wild Feathers, Madison Kozak and Desure.
Information: epwayoutwest.com or @wayoutwestfest on Facebook.
Photos: Honky Tonkin' at 2019 Way Out West
