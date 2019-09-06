Glitz, glam and all that sparkles.
Gala season is just around the corner, which means it’s time to roll out with a showstopping outfit.
As you prepare to attend a charitable event, it’s important to consider your formal attire – and there’s no better inspiration than the red carpet.
It’s there where designers have crafted their most unique pieces made to be admired and modeled by our favorite stars.
From the soft and timeless looks we saw at the Golden Globes, to the daring and eccentric silhouettes presented to us at the Met Gala, we’ve rounded up our favorite trends.
Frolic in feathers
Get ready to frolic in feathers because this soft texture was a huge hit in celeb attire this year.
From cascading feather skirts to a subtle, opulent feather trimmed gown, this blend deserved a standing ovation in fashion. As a gown should be worn with elegance and class, this style creates a light and fun twist on traditional formal wear.
Be bold, take risks
Risk-taking gowns were sprinkled all across the red carpet with plunging necklines and bold, cutout details. Stand out at your next event in an eye-catching deep V-cut dress or show some back in a sleek low-back gown. For those that prefer a modest approach, we recommend trying a bolder silhouette.
Make a statement in an intricately layered A-line gown or opt for a puffed sleeve for some added drama.
Add sparkle and shine
And last, but certainly not least, this wouldn’t be a proper gown guide without adding some sparkle to the mix.
High shine looks will forever be in style for a formal event and our preferred gowns come in all types of variations. Captivate your company by adding a touch of sequins, glitter, or beaded fabric to your evening look.
