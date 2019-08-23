The last of the victims of the mass shooting in El Paso may have been laid to rest, but the grieving and healing have no end date.
El Paso’s heart and strength are still going strong, as the spirit of giving has never been more abundant.
Fundraisers big and small have raised millions for victims’ relief funds, and there’s more slated to increase those coffers.
The Paso del Norte Community Foundation, with Entravision TV and radio, raised nearly $200,000 for the foundation’s victims’ relief fund during the El Paso Strong Telethon and Radiothon on Aug. 18.
El Paso native and singer Vikki Carr will headline the CommUNITY en Acción El Paso Strong Benefit Concert on Sunday, Aug. 25, and will be joined by Little Joe y la Familia, Los Rieleros del Norte and a slew of other artists popular in the borderland.
Although sold out, Khalid’s charity concert at the Don Haskins Center is set for Sept. 1, and most recently, West Texas-born musician Aaron Watson was to donate a portion of ticket sales from his Aug. 24 El Paso concert to victims’ funds.
“I have been rocked to the core by the horrific act of gun violence that came to El Paso, and by the continued acts of senseless violence that our country faces daily.
“I want to give back to my community of El Paso, the city of the 915, who has given so much to me,” Khalid said in a statement.
A fundraising dinner with El Paso native and celebrity chef Aarón Sanchez Aug. 24 quickly sold out.
As part of UTEP Athletics’ #ElPasoStrong campaign, the Miner men’s basketball team will play Texas Tech in an exhibition game at the Don Haskins Center on Oct. 12, with all proceeds going to a local nonprofit supporting the victims of the Aug. 3 tragedy.
The love is also pouring in from outside the borderland, with a slew of organizations, including the Dallas Cowboys and the Jerry Jones Foundation, contributing to the victims’ funds.
“We are just really saddened as every one is, and hope in some way we can help with this and help ease the pain of all he people in El Paso,” Jones said in a video posted on dallascowboys.com.
Lady Gaga is funding 162 classroom projects in El Paso, Dayton, Ohio, and Gilroy, California, through DonorsChoose.org .
“My heart goes out to those who were taken from us too soon and to their families, loved ones, and communities who are left to grieve,” Gaga posted on social media.
Many donations are coming from everyday people.
Adam Bowles, a pastor from Castle Church in Norwich, Connecticut, is driving 2,300 miles to see the makeshift memorial.
Along the way, he and two friends are hoping to raise at least one dollar for each mile driven to donate to the victims.
When he arrives at the memorial, he’ll see some 1,000 flower arrangements that on Aug. 17 overfilled La Paz Faith Chapel for the funeral of one of the victims, Margie Reckard.
The flowers were sent from around the world to Reckard and her husband, Antonio Bosco, who invited the community to the funeral because he said he didn’t have other family here.
Thousands showed up to grieve with him, hug him, pray with and for him – and pay tribute to a woman they never knew.