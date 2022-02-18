Do you hear the rumble? Swedish heavy rock show-stoppers Ghost will be in the borderland for a co-headlining performance with Volbeat and special guest Twin Temple Feb. 28 at the Don Haskins Center.
The last time the masked ghouls were in the Sun City was at the Abraham Chavez Theatre in November 2018. Prior to that, the band sold out Tricky Falls in April 2016. The band’s latest tour is in support of its upcoming fifth album, “Imperator.”
While the band is often classified as “heavy metal,” it sonically has more in common with the hard rock bands of the 70s like Alice Cooper and Blue Öyster Cult than the more bone-crunching bands of later years Ross Halfin that came to define ‘metal.’
If anything, their overtly macabre image and devil-inclined lyricism evokes the music’s more sinister intentions.
Ghost’s frontman Tobias Forge performs under the guise of “Papa Emeritus IV” – a ghostly (pun intended) sort of anti-pope complete with black-and-white papal mitre and dichromatic eyes. His band of ‘nameless ghouls’ performs in virtually identical solid black outfits with face-concealing masks and only varying alchemical symbols to distinguish from one another.
Fortunately, as Alice Cooper might agree, Ghost’s demonic stage presence is more one of vaudevillian tongue-in-cheek than one worthy of another satanic panic.
Papa’s stage banter has more in common with Bela Lugosi’s various incarnations of Dracula than any underworldly incantations – his own tongue is definitely planted firmly in-cheek.
