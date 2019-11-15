Contemporary country singer/songwriter Kane Brown is bringing his rich baritone sounds to El Paso.
Brown is slated to perform at the Don Haskins Center April 30 as part of his Worldwide Beautiful Tour with special guests Chris Lane and Russel Dickerson.
Brown, known for his popular stand-alone single, “Used to Love You Sober,” shot to fame after posting videos online of himself performing popular cover songs. In 2015, he released his debut EP, “Closer,” reaching the Top Ten on the Billboard Country Album chart. The following year, he released “Kane Brown,” which features hits like “Ain’t No Stopping Us Now” and “Thunder in the Rain.” “Experiment,” released in 2018, features hits like “Good as You” and “Homesick.”
In October, Brown won the CMT Artist of the Year. He took home three American Music Awards in 2018, including Favorite Male Country Artist, Country Album and Country Song.
Tickets start at $52 at LiveNation.com; ticketmaster.com.