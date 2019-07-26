It was 50 years ago that the Apollo 11 landed on the moon – an out of this world anniversary that is being celebrated as part of the Plaza Classic Film Festival.
The festival is paying homage to the historic mission with a series of biopics, historical dramas, sci-fi and documentaries – as well as special exhibits for the public to explore.
“A Galaxy of Wonders” at the Arts Festival Plaza and “Beyond Earth” at the Roderick Artspace Lofts aim to bring audiences real and interpretive views of space.
At the festival plaza, “A Galaxy of Wonders” packs more than 40 items into a small space – the Wonders on Wheels Mobile Museum, a 38-foot RV with 300 square feet of exhibition space.
The exhibit, which includes gear from Apollo missions, a reproduction space suit, meteorites and more, is part of the New Mexico Museum of Space History in nearby Alamogordo. It also features a display on today’s commercial space race, much of which is heating up in Truth or Consequences, N.M., and Van Horn east of El Paso.
Inspired by some of the space movies showing at the Plaza Classic festival, the “Beyond Earth” exhibit at the Artspace Lofts features various interpretations of manned and “womanned” space exploration.
The exhibit marks the second year that the festival teamed up with Ghost Fox Toys for the showing at the lofts.