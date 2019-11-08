Commemorated each year on Nov. 11, Veterans Day honors America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the nation.
This year for the first time, Fort Bliss is combining their annual Veterans Day Ceremony with the El Paso Chapter of Flags Across America to honor borderland veterans on Monday, Nov. 11.
The ceremony at Old Glory Memorial in Northeast El Paso follows a parade that same morning that starts at the intersection of Stahala Drive and Hondo Pass Drive.
Guest speakers at the Veterans Day ceremony will include the Acting Senior Commander, 1st Armored Division, Col. Matthew Eichburg and the president of the Castner Heights Neighborhood Association, Joe Molinar.
“Given the special relationship we have with the city of El Paso, and the city’s large veteran population, we are excited to commemorate this event with the greater El Paso community who may not otherwise have base access,” Eichburg said in a statement.
The event will also include musical entertainment by the 1st Armored Division Band, the El Paso Firefighter’s Pipes and Drums Band and El Paso Police Officer Slade Davis.