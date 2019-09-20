Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is coming to the borderland for the second time this year – this time around for a show to benefit the victims and families of the El Paso mass shooting.
“El Paso! I’m sorry this benefit show took longer than expected, but we now have an official date,” Iglesias posted on Twitter on Sept. 18 following the show announcement by El Paso Live.
Iglesias, 43, will perform at the Abraham Chavez Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 5 in a show he dubbed “El Paso Strong: Comedy with a Cause” on his Facebook page. Tickets were to go on sale Friday, Sept. 20.
The Hawaiian-shirt-and-denim-shorts-wearing funny man got serious on Aug. 3 following the shooting at the Cielo Vista area Walmart that left 22 people dead and many more injured.
“My heart goes out to the families who lost a loved one in today’s shooting in El Paso,” Iglesias tweeted that afternoon.
He later followed with a longer message to the city on Aug. 11, saying: “El Paso is still in my thoughts. It is my home away from home and has done so much for my life. It hurts me to see the daily suffering over what happened but inspires me to see how the people have come together like family.”
“The level of compassion, empathy and above all, love, is why this city is #ElPasoStrong.”
Iglesias, whose Netflix show “Mr. Iglesias” has been renewed for a second season, brought his Beyond The Fluffy World Tour to the Don Haskins Center on Feb. 22.
Tickets and information: fluffyguy.com or ticketmaster.com.