America turns 243 years old this July 4, gaining its independence from Great Britain in 1776. To commemorate the historical occasion, the borderland will celebrate with fireworks, parades, concerts and more.
Here’s where you can gather to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to America – and have loads of fun with family and friends this Independence Day.
(All events July 4 unless otherwise noted.)
Ascarate Park
What: Swimming, music, food & fireworks
When: Swim lessons at noon; food trucks starting at 3 p.m.; DJs starting at 5 p.m. Fireworks over the lake at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Ascarate Park, 6900 Delta
Things to know: Bring your own picnics, lawn chairs; no alcohol allowed.
How much: Free admission; $5 parking; $50 shelter rental. $30 VIP lawn party with food, entertainment starting at 5 p.m.
Info: EPcountyparks on Facebook
East El Paso Parade
When: 8-11 a.m.
Where: Hanks High School, 2001 Lee Trevino to Eastwood (Album) Park, 3110 Parkwood.
How much: Free.
Things to know: Hosted by El Paso del Norte Lions Club.
Info: El Paso del Norte Lions Club on Facebook
City of Socorro
When: 4-10 p.m.
Where: Cougar Park, 10664 Socorro
How much: Free.
Things to know: Live music, food trucks, giveaways, rides, games and fireworks. No outside food allowed. Alcohol served to 21 and up with valid ID only.
Info: 915-860-8615 or City of Socorro, Texas, on Facebook
San Jacinto Plaza
What: Summer Concert Series
When: 5-10 p.m.
Where: San Jacinto Plaza, 114 W. Mills
How much: Free
Things to know: Hosted by Cigna Health Spring and city of El Paso Parks and Recreation. Performances by Hypnosis and Dream Merchants bands, food vendors, information booths, children’s games and activities.
Info: 915-252-9031; El Paso Parks and Recreation on Facebook
Las Cruces
What: Concert & fireworks
When: Gates open at 4 p.m., concert begins at 6 p.m. Fireworks follow after concert.
Where: Pat and Lou Sisbarro Community Park, 3205 Arrowhead at the NMSU campus.
How much: Free
Things to know: Hosted by the City of Las Cruces and NMSU. Arena rock/80s band Night Ranger to headline; ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro to open show.
Info: City of Las Cruces Parks & Recreation on Facebook
La Viña Winery Picnic
What: Wine, picnic, music
When: 11 a.m to 6 p.m.
Where: 4201 S. Hwy NM-28 in La Union, New Mexico
How much: Free admission
Things you should know: Pack your own picnic or have a burger or hot dog from K & B Barbecue. Wine by the glass, wine margaritas, soda or water. Music, croquet, badminton and a water slide. Tents, tables and chairs provided; you may bring your own chairs. No coolers or pets allowed.
Info: lavina.wolfep.com
West El Paso Parade
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Thunderbird and Shadow Mountain. The two-mile parade ends at Coronado High School, 100 Champions.
How much: Free
Things to know: The Rotary Club of West El Paso will host its 23rd annual parade, with this year’s theme, “Hip, Hip, Hooray, USA.” Grand marshal Bernie Olivas, executive director of the Sun Bowl Association.
Info: Rotary Club of West El Paso on Facebook or july4parade.com
Fort Bliss
When: Gates open at 4 p.m. with cannon salute at 5:30 p.m. El Paso Symphony Orchestra concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks display after concert.
Where: Biggs Park, 11388 Sergeant Major Blvd.
How much: Free
Things to know: Present valid ID for access to Biggs Park at Biggs gate. Lawn chairs, coolers welcome. Pets, alcohol and glass containers not allowed. Food and beer available for purchase.
Info: 915-588-8247; blissarmymwr.com
Up and Running
What: 5k Run & Walk
When: 7:04 a.m.
Where: 3233 N. Mesa, Ste. 205, Rudolph Plaza
How much: $20-25
Things to know: Participants receive T-shirt and sports drink. Watermelon and hot dogs served at the finish line.
Info: 915-478-5663 or raceadventuresunlimited.com.
El Paso Chihuahuas
What: Games & fireworks
When: 7:05 p.m. July 1-3; fireworks follow the game
Where: Southwest University Park, 1 Ballpark Plaza
How much: $5-$27
Info: milb.com/el-paso
Rim Road Parade
What: Parade, posicles, games, drones with U.S. flags
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Rim Road to Tom Lea Upper Park.
How much: Free
Things to know: Hosted by Rim Area Neighborhood Association
Info: rimareaneighborhood.org; @RimAreaNeighborhoodAssociation on Facebook
Wild Waterworld
What: Water rides, picnics & fireworks
When: Park opens at 11 a.m. Fireworks at 9 p.m.
Where: 8804 South Desert, Anthony, Texas
How much: Big kids & up $24.99; junior kids, $21.99; toddlers (1-3 years old) $4.99. Discounted tickets online, El Paso Circle K corner stores or Las Cruces Pic Quick stores. Fireworks free to watch with paid admission; $2 to enter parking lot without park admission.
Things to know: Food, grills, tables and chairs allowed. Glass not permitted. Food sold at park; grills available for rent.
Info: 915-886-2222; wetnwildwaterworld.com; Wet n Wild Waterworld on Facebook
Western Playland
What: Rides, concessions & fireworks
When: 3-10 p.m.; fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Where: 1249 Futurity, Sunland Park, N.M.
How much: Pay-one-price bracelets $17-$23; or $5 admission and $2.50 per ride ticket (some rides require two tickets).
Things to know: No outside food or drinks allowed.
Info: 575-889-3410; westernplayland.com