Get your taste buds ready for the best gyros, falafel and baklawa around – and don’t forget your dancing shoes.
Feast of the Middle East returns to Saint George Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church for the 54th year on Sept. 28-29.
The annual festival features authentic Middle Eastern food, children’s activities, fresh baked goods, guided church tours and live music featuring Arabic singer Fadi Hanani, the St. George Dance Troupe and belly dancers. A full bar is also available, and NFL games will show on large-screen TVs, organizers said.
“Not only must you try the food, but you should take the church tour,” said Bryan Haddad, a member of the church’s founding family.
The church features Byzantine architecture, which dates back to the days of Emperor Constatine, about 300 A.D., with larger-than-life, colorful murals of church icons from floor to ceiling.
The festival used to be held in early summer, but was moved to September for better weather, Haddad said.