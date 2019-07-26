An array of special guests will participate in panel discussions and other activities as part of the Plaza Classic Film Festival. Here’s a glimpse of this year’s special guests.
Sam Elliott and Katharine Ross
Sam Elliott and his distinctive baritone voice will to talk about his roles in “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” and “The Legacy.” “Cassidy” was Elliot’s big screen debut and celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.
Elliott, whose parents and grandparents were from El Paso, was recently nominated for his first Academy Award for his role in the 2019 remake of “A Star Is Born.”
Katharine Ross was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in one of her first roles, opposite Dustin Hoffman in “The Graduate.”
She won BAFTA Awards for Best Actress as Etta Place in “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” and as Joanna Eberhart in “The Stepford Wives.” She also won a Golden Globe for her role in 1976’s “Voyage of the Damned.”
In 1983, she married her “Butch Cassidy” and “Legacy” co-star, Sam Elliott.
Ross will appear with Elliott for Q&As before both films.
•“Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid”: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2 in the Plaza Theatre.
•“The Legacy”: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 in the Plaza Theatre.
Kathleen Quinlan
Kathleen Quinlan was nominated for an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for her touching portrayal of Marilyn Lovell, the wife of astronaut Jim Lovell (Tom Hanks) in Ron Howard’s “Apollo 13.”
She recently completed work on Mark Medoff’s “Walking with Herb,” alongside Edward James Olmos and George Lopez, filmed in Las Cruces.
Quinlan has also starred in Medoff’s “Clara’s Heart,” George Lucas’ “American Graffiti” and Oliver Stone’s “The Doors.”
Quinlan will appear for Q&As with the films “Apollo 13” and “Clara’s Heart.”
• “Apollo 13”: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9 in the Plaza Theatre.
• “Clara’s Heart”: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 in the Plaza Theatre.
Jay Kleberg
Texan and one-time El Pasoan Jay Kleberg serves as director of Conservation Initiatives for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation and is the founder of the El Paso Downtown arts festival Chalk the Block.
Kleberg is the associate producer of the documentary “The River and the Wall,” a film which follows five friends as they travel from El Paso to the Gulf of Mexico, exploring the potential impacts of a border wall. Kleberg also appears in the documentary, which is directed by Ben Master.
KVIA Channel 7 news anchor Stephanie Valle will conduct a Q&A with Kleberg before a screening of the documentary.
• “The River and the Wall”: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 in the Philanthropy Theatre.
Ron Stallworth, David Rabinowitz, Shaun Redick and Charlie Wachtel
Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman” is considered one of the director’s best films in a decade and received six Academy Award nominations, winning for Best Adapted Screenplay.
Of course, that screenplay was adapted from Austin High School graduate Ron Stallworth’s memoir, which focuses on his time as a black police detective who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan.
Stallworth, along with the movie’s co-writers David Rabinowitz and Charlie Wachtel and producer Shaun Redick (who also produced “Get Out”) reunite for a one-year anniversary screening of “BlacKkKlansman.”
• “BlacKkKlansman”: 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 in the Plaza Theatre.
Victoria Riskin
Victoria Riskin is an award-winning writer and producer who recently penned a book about her actress mother and screenwriter father, “Fay Wray and Robert Riskin: A Hollywood Memoir.” Wray starred in more than 120 pictures, including “King Kong” and “The Wedding March.”
Riskin wrote dozens of screenplays, including the Academy Award winner for Best Picture, “You Can’t Take It With You.”
Riskin will appear during screenings of all three of these films and during a book signing.
• “The Wedding March”: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6 in the Plaza Theatre.
• “King Kong”: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6 in the Plaza Theatre.
• “You Can’t Take It With You”: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7 in the Plaza Theatre.
• Book signing: 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7 in the Plaza Theatre lobby. Copies of her book will be available for purchase.