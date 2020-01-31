a By Catherine Canales / Special to El Paso Inc.
While it may be cold outside, we have to admit that it’s nice to daydream about nicer weather and spring-y things.
It’s especially exciting to plan attire that won’t be covered by layers of winter garments because the fashion this season is too good to hide.
This year, florals take a back seat as edgier fabrics, colors and cuts are promised to dominate your wardrobe attire.
Because we can always count on the calendar of runway to be a couple of months ahead of the game, we’ve collected our favorite trends-to-try for the upcoming spring season.
Statement sleeves
This season, Renaissance meets modern romance with dramatically puffed sleeves.
As ultra-elaborate shoulder threads dominated the spring and summer runways, we’re taking inspiration and going bolder with our sleeve selections.
Taking this look from high fashion to everyday wear is easy as long as you keep the rest of your outfit understated.
Style your puffed-sleeve top with your favorite pair of denim for a casual day or tuck your top into a sleek pair of satin joggers for a sporty-chic look.
Leather
A fabric typically saved for your fall and winter wardrobe gets a spring refresh.
This season’s leather reboot features vibrant color and softer silhouettes for an all-around feminine feel.
This trend seamlessly transitions from day to night as you can take a cropped leather jacket from daytime errands to evening drinks.
Partner leather trousers with a solid button up and add minimal heels for an effortless but still put-together look.
Orange
Spring always brings back the excitement of incorporating color into our wardrobe and this time around, it’s all about the orange.
If you love to don pastel shades once the weather warms, we suggest you try a creamsicle-like shade of orange.
For all our girls who dare to make a bolder statement we challenge you to think brighter – as in traffic-cone inspired orange.
Get monochromatic with your outfit color or incorporate this color into individual pieces and stay on top of the fashion game.
Fringe
Take notice, as pieces with a fringier appeal have started to surface. You’re going to want to make room for this boho-inspired trend in your wardrobe as it brings the drama to your look. Match your style with your sassy personality as long fringed details add movement and flair to your walk. We are obsessing over fringe-detailed skirts, jackets, and even statement jewelry.
