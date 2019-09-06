When radio station KTSM signed on the air in 1929, it changed the way El Pasoans got their news and entertainment. Ninety years later, the station remains an important part of the El Paso community.
On the Sept. 14 broadcast of “The El Paso Radio History Show” with Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, we’ll explore the station’s impact, including what is now the Wyler Aerial Tramway, with Eric Pearson, president and CEO of the El Paso Community Foundation. And we’ll play parts of a 1959 broadcast that included station founder Karl Wyler, when KTSM celebrated its 30th anniversary.
We’ll also hear about a special day of remembrance coming up at the Magoffin Home State Historic Site.
