Día de los Muertos is right around the corner and despite misconceptions, it’s not about spooky fun.
Rather, it’s about remembering our ancestors.
The El Paso Funeral Museum, inside Perches Funeral Home on the Westside, will hold a Día de los Muertos and one-year anniversary celebration on Saturday, Nov. 9.
Sal Perches, the owner of Perches Funeral Home, opened the museum to pay homage to his family’s business, which was founded by his father in 1958 in Juárez.
Perches says he knew at a young age that he wanted to go into the family business and help serve people mourning loved ones. Perches Funeral Home now has 15 locations in Juárez, El Paso and Las Cruces.
“Last year, I wanted to celebrate the 60th anniversary of what my parents started,” Perches said. “I had visited the National Funeral Museum in Houston and I decided, since I had space at the Westside location, to do a miniature version to educate people about the funeral industry, from Egyptian times through modern embalming, which started during the Civil War-era.”
The museum’s centerpiece is a refurbished horse-drawn hearse from the 1850s. The museum also features exhibits and artifacts on mummification, early embalming tools, Victorian-era mourning dresses and more, along with a traditional Día de los Muertos altar and tributes to Pope Francis and Juan Gabriel, the singer-songwriter from Juárez who became one of Mexico’s and Latin America’s most legendary stars.
“I drove the hearse that carried Juan Gabriel into Juárez,” Perches said, referring to the 2016 funeral of the star. “The family flew into El Paso with the remains, and it was crazy. Thousands of people lined the streets; they just wanted to be a part of it. Since he was cremated right away, this was a way for people to mourn.”
Perches was also commissioned to build an altar and the pulpit when Pope Francis visited Juárez in 2016.
The Día de los Muertos event will feature a performance by Grupo Folklorico Valle del Sol, who dress as catrinas, or “dapper skeletons,” an icon of the annual celebration in Mexico. The El Paso Young Ghost Busters will have slime activities for the kids, and local arts and crafts vendors and food trucks will also be part of the event.
An altar competition will also be held during the event. Traditional altars are made to pay tribute and give an offering to deceased ancestors and is usually a multi-tiered display of photographs, candles, incense, flowers (usually marigolds), favorite foods of the deceased, candy skulls, and perhaps a shot of tequila. Prizes will be awarded to the Most Creative and Most Artistic altars.
“Of course in Juárez and El Paso, it’s our culture to go to the cemetery on Día de los Muertos, but we are having this celebration at the funeral home where people can come see the museum, enjoy the dancers, the altars, we’ll show ‘Coco’ for the kids and have great vendors,” Perches said. “It’s very unique.”