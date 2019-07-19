El Paso eateries heating up Food Network

Guy Fieri zoomed across the borderland in his shiny red 1968 Camaro convertible in March – sending some of the celebrity chef’s fans into a frenzy.
With his trademark spiky blond hair and dark sunglasses, Fieri, 51, stopped at a handful of El Paso restaurants with his camera crew in tow to film episodes for his popular “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” show on the Food Network.
While restaurant owners remain tight-lipped about their experiences, the Food Networks’ episode guide online lists the El Paso restaurants that will be featured.
Desert Oak Barbecue, Lick it Up El Paso, Ruli’s International Kitchen and Tasty Kabob of El Paso are slated for upcoming Season 30 episodes, starting on Friday, July 26, as first reported by 93.1 KISS FM Radio.
Tasty Kabob, a Middle Eastern/Persian food eatery that opened in June 2017, is “a family restaurant that serves home-style, good-quality food,” Eshi Henry, owner of Tasty Kabob, told El Paso Inc.
The episode’s description states that “a Middle Eastern joint in El Paso, Texas, is beefing up their real-deal recipes from the homeland.”
Among their dishes is a beef hoobideh kabob, a signature Persian grilled meat dish often made with ground lamb, beef or a combination of both.
“The recipes come from my husband, Reza Ostovar,” said Henry, a native of Iran who came to El Paso in 1982, adding that she’s the head cook. “They come from our homeland.”
Ruli’s International Kitchen owner and chef Raul Gonzalez told the Inc. that it’s always a positive when El Paso’s culinary diversity receives national attention.
“We’re always happy to show off not just our restaurant and our food, but our community,” Gonzalez said.
The description of the International Kitchen episode states that Fieri stopped at “a funky joint servin’ international mashups like Pasta Chihuahua and an oxtail tostada” in El Paso.
Ruli’s menu describes the tostada dish as stone ground blue tostadas with white bean puree, braised ox tail, avocado pico de gallo and green chile salsa. Its pasta Chihuahua is described as linguine tossed with fajitas and chipotle hot links in tomato sauce simmered with chorizo and topped with queso fresco.
“Our food has so much history and culture behind it that we don’t even think about it,” Gonzalez said. “If you do and you learn about it, you appreciate it that much more.”
Owners of two other eateries, Delight and Kaedema, hinted at a visit by Fieri through social media but are not yet listed for a show. Owners of both would not comment about a possible appearance.
But like much of El Paso, they’re staying tuned to see if they spot other borderland eateries on the popular cooking show.
El Paso's ‘Diners, Drive-ins and Dives’ Ready for Primetime
Check out the interactive map to learn more about what's scheduled for Season 30 on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ in the coming weeks, with all times MST:
1. Tasty Kabob El Paso
6110 N. Mesa, Ste. D
@TastyKabobEP on Facebook
Title: Beef Bonanza - Season 30, Episode 8
Description: “A Middle Eastern joint in El Paso, Texas, is beefing up their real-deal recipes from the homeland.”
Airdates: 7 p.m. Friday, July 26; 10 p.m. Saturday, July 27; 8 p.m. Friday, Aug 23; 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug 24
2. Lick it Up El Paso
114 E. Mills
@lickitupelpaso on Facebook
Title: Spinning the Globe - Season 30, Episode 9
Description: “A funky food truck in El Paso, Texas, puttin’ out meatless Mexican that’s huge on taste.”
Airdates: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug 2; 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug 3
3. Ruli's International Kitchen
4176 N. Mesa
rulisik.com; @RulisIK on Facebook
Title: From Australian to Asian - Season 30, Episode 10
Description: “A funky joint servin’ international mashups like Pasta Chihuahua and an oxtail tostada.”
Airdates: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug 16; 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug 17
4. Desert Oak Barbecue
1320 N. Zaragoza, Ste. 105
desertoakbarbecue.com; @DesertOakBarbecue on Facebook
Title: Loaded, Stuffed and Fried - Season 30, Episode 11
Description: “A barbecue joint serving up fully loaded baked potatoes and serious smoked sausage.”
Airdates: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug 23; 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug 23
5. Delight
502 N. Oregon, Ste. A
@delightep on Facebook
Though there is not a hint of an airdate for the Downtown gourmet soup, salad and sandwich shop, Fieri’s red Camaro was spotted outside the eatery in March.
6. Kaedema
204 Boston
@Kaedema915 on Facebook
The noodle guys at the popular eatery photographed themselves with the celebrity chef in March. Could it be that a yet-to-be announced episode will feature Kaedema and Delight?