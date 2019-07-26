UTEP alumnus and former NASA astronaut Danny Olivas led a panel discussion on the 50th anniversary of the historic Apollo 11 mission at the university on July 19.
“Apollo 11 not only demonstrated that we could meet President Kennedy’s challenge to send humans to the moon and return them safely within the decade, it demonstrated that with hard work and determination, no challenge, even ones never before attempted, could be conquered by pulling together for a common cause,” Olivas said in a statement.
The event at the UTEP Union Cinema included a screening of the 2019 documentary “Apollo 11” and a book signing by Olivas, author of “Endeavour’s Long Journey.”
Now serving as special assistant to the dean of UTEP’s College of Engineering, Olivas participated in two space shuttle missions – Atlantis in 2007 and Discovery in 2009.
“Apollo 11 and the subsequent space missions firmly established America as the global leader in space,” Olivas said. “From Apollo to shuttle to (the International Space Station), the United States has been seen as the pointy end of the spear which pierces the untapped truths of our universe.”
Apollo 11 was the first manned spaceflight that landed on the moon. Crew members for the historic mission were commander Neil Alden Armstrong; Lt. Col. Michael Collins, command module pilot; and Col. Edwin Eugene “Buzz” Aldrin, Jr., lunar module pilot.
On July 20, 1969, Armstrong became the first to step onto the lunar surface, proclaiming: “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”