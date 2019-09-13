You know him – even if you find his name difficult to pronounce.
He’s the voice of Sid the sloth on “Ice Age.” He’s Benny Blanco on “Carlitos Way.” Aurelio on “John Wick.” Chi-Chi on “To Wong Foo: Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar.” Raymond Santana Sr. on Netflix’s “When They See Us.”
And the list goes on.
John Leguizamo, 55, is the ultimate actor, comedian and writer known for his versatility on and off the screen. And now the Emmy-winning playwright is bringing his Broadway hit, “Latin History for Morons” to El Paso on Dec. 12.
In his latest one-man play, Leguizamo plays a father frantically searching to find a Latin hero for his son’s school history project and embarks on a 3,000-year comedic time travel. Along the way, he takes on the Aztec empire, Latin patriots of the Revolutionary War and beyond, the Mayans – and even, Pitbull.
The Colombian-born, Queens-raised Leguizamo won a Special Tony Award for his solo run on Broadway with the one-man play, which ended in February 2018.
Now he has embarked on a North American tour, starting at the legendary Apollo Theater in New York.
This mark’s his sixth one-man venture onto the stage, including the Tony-nominated “Sexaholix … A Love Story,” “Ghetto Klown,” “Freak,” “Mambo Mouth” and “Spic-O-Rama.”