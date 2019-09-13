Victims of the Aug. 3 mass shooting in El Paso will be honored with a digital memorial at the El Paso Museum of History.
A memorial will be part of the 3-D Digital Wall – five 95-inch LED touch screens that show photos and videos on the region’s culture and history – outside the museum in Downtown.
It’s being created by the city’s Museums and Cultural Affairs Department, and is now on view at the museum, 510 N. Santa Fe across from the ballpark.
Community members are encouraged to submit photos or videos that commemorate the lives and legacies of the victims, moments of vigils and memorials, or community events that supported the El Paso Shooting Victims Fund.
“This digital documentation signifies the importance and accessibility for archiving history that is occurring in this very moment,” said museum director Vladimir von Tsurikov.
“This memorial will not only provide healing to community members that submit their photographs for the archive, but will also serve as a capsule to preserve and record this detrimental time in El Paso history.”
The shooting, which took place at the Walmart by Cielo Vista Mall, left 22 people dead and many more injured.