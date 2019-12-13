Megastar Pitbull is bringing his dance party to the borderland in February.
Known for his mega dance hits “Fireball,” “Don’t Stop the Party,” “I Know You Want Me” and “On the Floor,” Pitbull is set to perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 22 at the El Paso County Coliseum. Tickets for the show are now on sale at ticketmaster.com.
Nicknamed Mr. Worldwide, Armando Christian “Pitbull” Pérez was born in Miami, Florida, to immigrant Cuban parents. The 38-year-old singer and rapper won a Grammy in 2015 for Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album – “Dalé!”
Slang term that loosely translates to “give it all you got,” Dalé quickly became a popular catchphrase for the singer who regularly is styled in tailored suits and dark sunglasses.
Pitbull has had numerous collaborative hits, including songs with Usher, Jennifer Lopez, Christina Aguilera, Chris Brown, Kesha and Shakira. He’s well regarded for his business savvy with a line of fragrances, a production company and several partnerships with companies like Kodak and Bud Light.
Pitbull is the latest in big-name concerts that will be making their way to El Paso next year. Other upcoming concerts include:
• Alan Jackson, Feb. 21,
Don Haskins Center
• Cher, March 6,
Don Haskins Center
• KISS, March 9,
Don Haskinc Center
• Rage Against the
Machine, March 26,
venue TBA
• Prince Royce, March 29,
El Paso County Coliseum
• Kane Brown, April 30,
Don Haskins Center
Visit us at elpasoinc.com/calendar for a full list of entertainment and community events.