Día de los Muertos comes alive across borderland

The colorful calaveras, ofrendas, catrinas and alebrijes of Día de los Muertos are coming to life across the borderland.

The Día de los Muertos Festival and Desfile de Alebrijes in the Arts District Downtown Nov. 2 put on by the city will celebrate the traditional Mexican holiday that honors the dead.

That’s when families welcome back the souls of their deceased relatives to the living world where they feast, dance and play music together.

The Desfile de Alebrijes parade will kick-off at the El Paso Museum of Art with mariachis, dancers, marching bands, catrinas and calavera masks. The catrina, an elegantly dressed female skeleton, has become an icon of the day; while the colorful skulls known as calaveras adorn faces and are featured on artwork honoring the day.

Alebrijes, fantastic mythical creatures that are part of the folklore, are based on the work of artist Pedro Linares in the 1930s and combine real and imaginary animals believed to help the deceased navigate the Land of the Dead.

Ofrendas, or offerings of food, water (or often, tequila), are placed on makeshift altars with pictures, items that belonged to the deceased and objects that serve as reminders of their lives.

A prestigious artist collective from Mexico City, Colectivo Ultima Hora, will transform the museum and parade with its larger-than-life marionettes.

“The success of last year’s collaborative Día de los Muertos celebration led by our Museums and Downtown Artist and Farmers Market demonstrated a definite need for authentic, culturally-driven Day of the Dead programming,” said Tracey Jerome, managing director of the city Museums and Cultural Affairs, Libraries and Tourism.

“This year, an even greater focus on quality, attention to detail and honoring traditions will provide a unique opportunity to celebrate life and remember those who have passed.” 

The El Paso Symphony Orchestra is also celebrating big – with a concert featuring the score of Disney/Pixar’s “Coco.” 

“We are so thrilled to bring this unique film and event that celebrates the traditions, love for culture and family that our community holds dear,” EPSO Executive Director Ruth Ellen Jacobson said.

Conductor James Welsch will lead the symphony while the film plays on a screen above. 

Here’s a Día de los Muertos event roundup:

Día de los Muertos Festival

& Desfile de Alebrijes

2-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2

(parade at 4 p.m.)

El Paso Downtown Arts District

& El Paso Museum of Art

1 Arts Festival Plaza

Free hands-on activities, music and artisan markets, parade with work from Colectivo Ultima Hora

epma.art; history.elpasotexas.gov

 

EPSO Presents – Disney’s 

Pixar: ‘Coco’ in Concert

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2

Plaza Theatre

125 Pioneer Plaza

Conductor James Welsch leads the orchestra as they perform Michael Giacchino’s score of the popular movie based on Día de los Muertos and the Land of the Dead.

Tickets: $25-$60

915-532-3776

ticketmaster.com; epso.org

 

Concordia Cemetery Día de los Muertos Festival

Presented by Concordia Heritage Association

2-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2

Concordia Cemetery

3700 E. Yandell

Artisans, vendors, scavenger hunt, live music, food trucks, face painters, dancers, poetry readings, arts and crafts and ceremonial offerings.

Tickets: $5; kids 6 and under are free

concordiacemetery.org

@concordiacemetery on Facebook

 

Celebración del Día de Muertos

6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31

Consulado General de México en El Paso

910 E. San Antonio

The General Consolute of Mexico will host its own altar and is inviting everyone to join. Free hot chocolate and pan de muerto.

915-533-3644; consulmexepa on Facebook

 

Arte de los Muertos

6 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 2

Artspace El Paso Lofts

601 N. Oregon

Free admission

Colectivo Frontera Obscura and Kalavera Culture Shop host an exhibit featuring El Paso area artists, including Cimi Alvarado and Los Dos 

artspaceep.com; @ArtspaceElPasoLofts on Facebook

 

Día de los Muertos: Bread & Altar

5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 1-2

Flor de Barro Gallery

6721 Westwind

Altar dedicated to artists, writers and historian Pacual Garcia Orozco

915-259-8059;  flordebarrogallery.com

 

Durangito Día de los Muertos

1-11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1

Durangito neighborhood

323 Chihuahua

The mercadito cultural will include altars, food and entertainment

 

Día de las Cervezas

11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2

162 Coronado

Borderline Brewers will hold a bottle share and home brew competition; painting classes and German food; with local bands Table Manners and Juice & the Suds.

borderlinebrewers.com; @borderlinebrewers on Facebook

 

DeadBeach Brewery Birthday Block Party

3 p.m.- 1 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2

DeadBeach Brewery

406 S. Durango

Annual birthday block party celebrating Day of the Dead with more than 30 taps, new beer releases, live music, live art and local food.

Free admission.

deadbeach.com; @DeadBeachBrewery on Facebook

 

Día de los Muertos at Café Mayapan

3-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2

La Mujer Obrera

2000 W. Texas

22nd annual event hosted by La Mujer Obrera features artisanal altars, catrinas and calaveras, live art, catrina contest, open mic.

Free admission

915-217-1126; mujerobrera.org; @mujerobrera on Facebook

Día de los Muertos in Old Mesilla

3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 2-3

Old Mesilla Plaza

2280 Calle De Principal

Mesilla, NM 88005

Special altars, vendors, giant piñata and folklorico performances; honoring El Paso Aug. 3 Walmart shooting victims 

 

Resurrection Ball

A Día de los Muertos Extravaganza 

8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1

Club Here I Love You

115 S. Durango

DJs, live art, face painting, dancers, altars, food trucks and more presented by The Red Door Vintage & Lost El Paso Paranormal. 

21 and over only

915-229-8108; @clubhereiloveyou on Facebook

 

Día de los Muertos / Anniversary Show

Oct. 31- Nov. 2

Galería Cinco Puntos

822 N. Piedras

Celebrating their one-year anniversary with a throwback to their opening show with a traditional community altar, skull-painting workshop and face painting.

@GaleriaCincoPuntos on Facebook

 

120th Annual Chamber Gala

Día de los Muertos Celebration

6–9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1

El Paso Museum of History

510 N. Santa Fe

Celebrating 120 years in the El Paso community with a night of drinks, food and dancing

915-534-0500; elpaso.org

 

Movie Nite on the Lawn: ‘Coco’

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2

The Fountains at Farah

8889 Gateway Blvd. West

Free admission. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs.

 

Día de los Muertos at Love Buzz

9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2

Love Buzz, 3011 Pershing

Artists, vendors in the patio and live music on stage with As the City Sleeps, Phantom Kin and many other bands.

@lovebuzz915 on Facebook

 

Día de los Muertos– Paseo Binacional

6-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2

San Jacinto Plaza

114 W. Mills

Velo Paso, a biking and walking coalition, hosts the binational bike ride from Downtown El Paso to Juárez. Dress up as a catrina or calavera. Bring passport/ID.

@veloelpaso on Facebook

 

La Parada Día de los Muertos

9 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday, Nov./ 1

501 Bar & Bistro

501 Texas

Live music, dancing, art, drink special. 18+ only. 

@LaParadaEP on Facebook

 

Alebrijes Folk Art

1-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2

Fab Lab El Paso

601 N. Oregon

Alebrijes Mexican folk art workshop using minor origami folds to transforming 2D laser cut paper into 3D animal masks of a bird, elephant, jaguar or monkey.

$20; includes a coffee, tea, or juice

fablaelpaso.org

 

Viva Los Muertos

2–10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16

El Maida Shrine, 6331 Alabama

Art installations, vendors, live performances, food trucks, sugar skull workshop, face painting, axe throwing.

@ElPasoPunkRockFleaMarket on Facebook

– Events compiled by Jacqueline Aguirre

 

