Día de los Muertos comes alive across borderland

The colorful calaveras, ofrendas, catrinas and alebrijes of Día de los Muertos are coming to life across the borderland.
The Día de los Muertos Festival and Desfile de Alebrijes in the Arts District Downtown Nov. 2 put on by the city will celebrate the traditional Mexican holiday that honors the dead.
That’s when families welcome back the souls of their deceased relatives to the living world where they feast, dance and play music together.
The Desfile de Alebrijes parade will kick-off at the El Paso Museum of Art with mariachis, dancers, marching bands, catrinas and calavera masks. The catrina, an elegantly dressed female skeleton, has become an icon of the day; while the colorful skulls known as calaveras adorn faces and are featured on artwork honoring the day.
Alebrijes, fantastic mythical creatures that are part of the folklore, are based on the work of artist Pedro Linares in the 1930s and combine real and imaginary animals believed to help the deceased navigate the Land of the Dead.
Ofrendas, or offerings of food, water (or often, tequila), are placed on makeshift altars with pictures, items that belonged to the deceased and objects that serve as reminders of their lives.
A prestigious artist collective from Mexico City, Colectivo Ultima Hora, will transform the museum and parade with its larger-than-life marionettes.
“The success of last year’s collaborative Día de los Muertos celebration led by our Museums and Downtown Artist and Farmers Market demonstrated a definite need for authentic, culturally-driven Day of the Dead programming,” said Tracey Jerome, managing director of the city Museums and Cultural Affairs, Libraries and Tourism.
“This year, an even greater focus on quality, attention to detail and honoring traditions will provide a unique opportunity to celebrate life and remember those who have passed.”
The El Paso Symphony Orchestra is also celebrating big – with a concert featuring the score of Disney/Pixar’s “Coco.”
“We are so thrilled to bring this unique film and event that celebrates the traditions, love for culture and family that our community holds dear,” EPSO Executive Director Ruth Ellen Jacobson said.
Conductor James Welsch will lead the symphony while the film plays on a screen above.
Here’s a Día de los Muertos event roundup:
Día de los Muertos Festival
& Desfile de Alebrijes
2-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2
(parade at 4 p.m.)
El Paso Downtown Arts District
& El Paso Museum of Art
1 Arts Festival Plaza
Free hands-on activities, music and artisan markets, parade with work from Colectivo Ultima Hora
epma.art; history.elpasotexas.gov
EPSO Presents – Disney’s
Pixar: ‘Coco’ in Concert
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2
Plaza Theatre
125 Pioneer Plaza
Conductor James Welsch leads the orchestra as they perform Michael Giacchino’s score of the popular movie based on Día de los Muertos and the Land of the Dead.
Tickets: $25-$60
915-532-3776
Concordia Cemetery Día de los Muertos Festival
Presented by Concordia Heritage Association
2-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2
Concordia Cemetery
3700 E. Yandell
Artisans, vendors, scavenger hunt, live music, food trucks, face painters, dancers, poetry readings, arts and crafts and ceremonial offerings.
Tickets: $5; kids 6 and under are free
@concordiacemetery on Facebook
Celebración del Día de Muertos
6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31
Consulado General de México en El Paso
910 E. San Antonio
The General Consolute of Mexico will host its own altar and is inviting everyone to join. Free hot chocolate and pan de muerto.
915-533-3644; consulmexepa on Facebook
Arte de los Muertos
6 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 2
Artspace El Paso Lofts
601 N. Oregon
Free admission
Colectivo Frontera Obscura and Kalavera Culture Shop host an exhibit featuring El Paso area artists, including Cimi Alvarado and Los Dos
artspaceep.com; @ArtspaceElPasoLofts on Facebook
Día de los Muertos: Bread & Altar
5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 1-2
Flor de Barro Gallery
6721 Westwind
Altar dedicated to artists, writers and historian Pacual Garcia Orozco
915-259-8059; flordebarrogallery.com
Durangito Día de los Muertos
1-11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1
Durangito neighborhood
323 Chihuahua
The mercadito cultural will include altars, food and entertainment
Día de las Cervezas
11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2
162 Coronado
Borderline Brewers will hold a bottle share and home brew competition; painting classes and German food; with local bands Table Manners and Juice & the Suds.
borderlinebrewers.com; @borderlinebrewers on Facebook
DeadBeach Brewery Birthday Block Party
3 p.m.- 1 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2
DeadBeach Brewery
406 S. Durango
Annual birthday block party celebrating Day of the Dead with more than 30 taps, new beer releases, live music, live art and local food.
Free admission.
deadbeach.com; @DeadBeachBrewery on Facebook
Día de los Muertos at Café Mayapan
3-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2
La Mujer Obrera
2000 W. Texas
22nd annual event hosted by La Mujer Obrera features artisanal altars, catrinas and calaveras, live art, catrina contest, open mic.
Free admission
915-217-1126; mujerobrera.org; @mujerobrera on Facebook
Día de los Muertos in Old Mesilla
3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 2-3
Old Mesilla Plaza
2280 Calle De Principal
Mesilla, NM 88005
Special altars, vendors, giant piñata and folklorico performances; honoring El Paso Aug. 3 Walmart shooting victims
Resurrection Ball
A Día de los Muertos Extravaganza
8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1
Club Here I Love You
115 S. Durango
DJs, live art, face painting, dancers, altars, food trucks and more presented by The Red Door Vintage & Lost El Paso Paranormal.
21 and over only
915-229-8108; @clubhereiloveyou on Facebook
Día de los Muertos / Anniversary Show
Oct. 31- Nov. 2
Galería Cinco Puntos
822 N. Piedras
Celebrating their one-year anniversary with a throwback to their opening show with a traditional community altar, skull-painting workshop and face painting.
@GaleriaCincoPuntos on Facebook
120th Annual Chamber Gala
Día de los Muertos Celebration
6–9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1
El Paso Museum of History
510 N. Santa Fe
Celebrating 120 years in the El Paso community with a night of drinks, food and dancing
915-534-0500; elpaso.org
Movie Nite on the Lawn: ‘Coco’
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2
The Fountains at Farah
8889 Gateway Blvd. West
Free admission. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs.
Día de los Muertos at Love Buzz
9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2
Love Buzz, 3011 Pershing
Artists, vendors in the patio and live music on stage with As the City Sleeps, Phantom Kin and many other bands.
@lovebuzz915 on Facebook
Día de los Muertos– Paseo Binacional
6-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2
San Jacinto Plaza
114 W. Mills
Velo Paso, a biking and walking coalition, hosts the binational bike ride from Downtown El Paso to Juárez. Dress up as a catrina or calavera. Bring passport/ID.
@veloelpaso on Facebook
La Parada Día de los Muertos
9 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday, Nov./ 1
501 Bar & Bistro
501 Texas
Live music, dancing, art, drink special. 18+ only.
@LaParadaEP on Facebook
Alebrijes Folk Art
1-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2
Fab Lab El Paso
601 N. Oregon
Alebrijes Mexican folk art workshop using minor origami folds to transforming 2D laser cut paper into 3D animal masks of a bird, elephant, jaguar or monkey.
$20; includes a coffee, tea, or juice
Viva Los Muertos
2–10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16
El Maida Shrine, 6331 Alabama
Art installations, vendors, live performances, food trucks, sugar skull workshop, face painting, axe throwing.
@ElPasoPunkRockFleaMarket on Facebook
