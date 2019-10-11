Saturday, Oct. 19 on “The El Paso History Radio Show” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, we talk with El Pasoan Ruben Escandon Jr. about the history of Mount Cristo Rey and the annual pilgrimage coming up on Oct. 28.
Escandon, who was raised in the Calavera neighborhood of Smeltertown, has stories to tell about how the community built the shrine and what is was like growing up in the shadow of Asarco.
