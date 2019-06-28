El Paso will celebrate the National Day of the Cowboy at the end of July, but do you know what cowboys – and cowgirls – contributed to the region’s history and heritage?
That’s the topic on the July 6 broadcast of “The El Paso Radio History Show” with Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent.
Historian Bernie Sargent will preview this year’s celebration, and explain how the reality of cowboy life on the range squares with the mythological image of the cowboy.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday on News Radio 690 KTSM. For information, visit EPHistory.com.