Bring on the layers because fall has officially begun.
While you’re in the middle of breaking out the festive décor and sipping on your favorite latte, it’s also time to consider shopping for some new stylish pieces to refresh your look. A fresh new season always delivers newer trends – and we’ve rounded up the top wearable looks you must snag this fall.
Wear your cords
Get ready for a retro-resurgence because a favored fabric of the past is making its comeback this season: corduroy.
Corduroy is trending just in time for you to gather new threads for your fall/winter wardrobe. As the temps begin to cool, consider swapping some of your favorite denim items with a corduroy piece for a cozier feel. Whether you prefer to sport your cords in the form of a jacket, trousers or a chic mini skirt, call it your new wardrobe staple this season.
Rust
It’s no secret that seasons tend to come with their own assigned color palettes; think bright and vibrant for spring/summer while fall/winter has us leaning more towards richer, darker tones. Fall, in particular, has us excited to wear our go-to shades of olive, maroon, navy and grey. This season, mix up your traditional seasonal hues with some rust colored garments. This smoky take on auburn will instantly warm up any outfit. So find a versatile sweater or pant in this shade that you’ll want to rock on repeat.
Oversized knits
This season, bigger is better when it comes to choosing sweaters. The fitted knit styles should be left behind and instead consider a bulkier fit. Comfort takes on a whole new level with combinations of oversized pullovers, cardigans and sweaters to layer.
Nail this trend by styling your oversize knit with a sleek, printed midi-skirt, or tuck it into a pair of your favorite tailored pants.
Animal styled
We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, animal print is here to stay. This carry-over trend shows no sign of slowing down any time soon. And this season offers many variations of colors and prints for every taste. Rest assured that this trend will multiply your outfit options because patterns of leopard, snake, crocodile and giraffe combinations are gracing this season’s tops, skirts, dresses, pants and accessories.
Ella Blu Boutique specializes in contemporary and designer fashion, including gowns, accessories and daywear. Find them at ellabluboutique.com. Their fashion tips appear in the B every month, and online at elpasoinc.com.