Who says there’s nothing to do in El Paso?
In 2020 there are plenty of upcoming hot tickets that make the perfect holiday stocking stuffer. There’s also lots of cool El Paso swag that make a nice gift to show off while you’re out on the town.
Here are some last minute gift ideas for friends and loved ones:
‘Turn Back Time’
If you believe in life after love, you are not alone. Tickets to see the iconic Cher on what could be her final tour will create a memory worth turning back time for.
The singer, actress and “goddess of pop,” 73, is kicking off the 2020 leg of her Here We Go Again tour at the UTEP Don Haskins Center on March 6. Tickets start at $84 at ticketmaster.com.
For movie-lovers
A quick and easy last minute gift is movie passes and gift cards from area movie cinemas. El Paso has several theaters like Alamo Drafthouse, Flix Brewhouse and Cinemark Bistro, which not only offer special screenings of fun and classic films, but also a full dining menu and adult beverages. There’s never been a better time to be a movie-lover in El Paso.
Cirque du Soleil’s OVO
If you, Mrs. Claus and the elves missed the spectacular run of Cirque du Soleil’s acrobatic bugs-eye view of the world when it visited the Don Haskins Center in 2017, never fear. OVO, a headlong rush into the colorful insect ecosystem, returns to the venue for six shows in March 2020.
The cast of OVO comprises 52 performing artists from 14 countries specializing in many acrobatic acts, such as foot juggling and Icarian games, hand balancing, contortion, aerial straps, slackwire, Russian cradle and a signature final act mixing trampoline, tumbling and rock-climbing.
Tickets start at $35 for adults and $24.50 for children. Senior, military, student discounts and family packs are available.
El Paso Pride
If you want to give the gift of Chuco pride this season, try a T-shirt, local art, coffee mug or even El Paso-themed board games from local gift and novelty shops like Chuco Relic, El Paso’s Finest or So El Paso.
All offer a variety of awesome uniquely El Paso gifts. For your salsa lover, So El Paso offers El Paso street name-themed salsas, like the Salsa Mesa, in addition to other local treats, tees and gift items. Chuco Relic prides itself on using art from local artists on its shirts, prints and stickers.
And you can pick up a Monopoly-inspired El Paso board game at El Paso’s Finest. All three shops are available online and have brick-and-mortar locations.
Info: shopepfinest.com; chucorelic.com; soelpaso.com.
Beauty and home
Shopping for home goods like those terrific Oxo food storage containers or a Hydroflask for your loved ones’ morning hikes? Or maybe your significant other put beauty items like a hair dryer or a hot comb on their wish list. Look no further than El Paso-based Helen of Troy’s outlet store in West El Paso, off North Desert and Helen of Troy.
Find great deals on award-winning household and beauty items that make perfect gifts from this globally known company that was founded in El Paso as a Downtown wig store in 1968.